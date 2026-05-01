NITI Aayog Asks States To Simplify Process To Start New Private Schools
NITI Aayog officials said they want unnecessary regulations and rules for registration of schools to be removed so that permit is fast-tracked.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 1:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: The process to set up private schools in the country is likely to get simpler and faster, as NITI Aayog, India's policy think tank, is taking initiatives to fast-track permit requirements and remove unnecessary regulations.
In an online meeting held with officials of the school education departments across the country recently, NITI Aayog officials enquired about the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) required in their respective states to start new schools. They also asked the state officials to remove unnecessary rules and requirement of certificates.
Currently, there are a total of 14.72 lakh schools in the country, of which, private schools account for only 23 percent.
The National Education Policy, meanwhile, recommends increasing the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education from the current 30 percent to 50 percent by 2035.
In Telangana, in order to start a private school, NOCs are mandatory from the education department as well as the police, municipal, fire, R&B and other departments.
While applying to the education department, documents showing a fixed deposit (Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000) in post office have to be included along with other things. These cannot be withdrawn as long as the school is running. It is reported that state officials explained all these rules to NITI Aayog officials.
It is also learnt that NITI Aayog officials are of the opinion that unnecessary rules and certificates should be removed. Instead, once the school starts, whether the rules are being followed or not along with the educational aspects is what matters.
In Telangana, nearly a thousand square metres of sports ground is required to get permission for a school. However, the state education department has already changed the rules to allow the land to be leased from GHMC, municipalities and gram panchayats. In addition, there is no requirement for such a large area to set up a school. It is noteworthy that NITI Aayog officials have congratulated Telangana state on these two issues.
The Aayog is likely to soon make a comprehensive recommendation to the Central government in this connection.
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