ETV Bharat / state

NITI Aayog Asks States To Simplify Process To Start New Private Schools

NITI Aayog officials asked the state officials to remove unnecessary rules and requirement of certificates to start new private schools. ( Representational Image (ETV Bharat) )

Hyderabad: The process to set up private schools in the country is likely to get simpler and faster, as NITI Aayog, India's policy think tank, is taking initiatives to fast-track permit requirements and remove unnecessary regulations.

In an online meeting held with officials of the school education departments across the country recently, NITI Aayog officials enquired about the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) required in their respective states to start new schools. They also asked the state officials to remove unnecessary rules and requirement of certificates.

Currently, there are a total of 14.72 lakh schools in the country, of which, private schools account for only 23 percent.

The National Education Policy, meanwhile, recommends increasing the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education from the current 30 percent to 50 percent by 2035.

In Telangana, in order to start a private school, NOCs are mandatory from the education department as well as the police, municipal, fire, R&B and other departments.