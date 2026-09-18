Nithari Accused Surendra Koli Escaped The Hangman But The Noose Caught Up With Him In His Tea Shop
According to Koli's family, he faced social and financial difficulties after his imprisonment, reports Kailash Suyal.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 9:27 PM IST
Ramnagar: Surendra Koli, who was trying to resume a normal life after being acquitted by the Supreme Court in the notorious Nithari case, allegedly died by suicide in Uttarakhand Haridwar.
While the reason for Koli taking the extreme step is not yet known, he spent 21 years in prison before being acquitted by the Supreme Court in November, 2025. Koli was a resident of Mangrukhal village in Syalde block of Almora district. After being acquitted by the Supreme Court, he tried to resume normal life by settling down in Haridwar. where he ran a small tea shop.
Koli was the second of four brothers. His father was Shakru Ram and his mother Kunti Devi. His elder brother, Chandan Ram Koli, and younger brother, Harish Koli, live in Delhi. His youngest brother, Anand Ram Koli, lives with his family in Masi. Surendra also moved from the village to Delhi for job. He was married to Shanti Devi. At the time of his arrest and imprisonment in the Nithari case, he had a daughter and his son was in the womb of his wife.
According to Koli's family, he faced social and financial difficulties after his imprisonment. Villagers said after his name surfaced in the Nithari case in 2006, his mother, wife, and children faced societal criticism. The family also faced difficulties when it came to the children's education and admission in school. After Surendra was sentenced to death in 2014, his wife moved to Delhi with their children and mother.
Narayan Singh Rawat, a former District Panchayat member from Salt, assisted in Surendra Koli's legal battle. After the death sentence and death warrant were issued in 2014, Koli contacted advocate Ravindra Singh Gadhiya and others.
Rawat said, Koli's mother and wife met him in Dasna Jail. "Surendra Koli expressed his desire to see his son. Later, during their meeting in Dasna Jail, he saw his son for the first time," he said.
Rawat said after being acquitted, Koli visited Mangrukhal in June. A family-sponsored puja ceremony was held in the village, which all the four brothers attended. According to villagers, Koli behaved normally and interacted with people. His ancestral home in the village is now in ruins and he stayed at his younger brother, Anand Koli's house, Rawat said. Following the news of Koli's death, his brothers have left for Haridwar.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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Nithari Case Accused Surendra Koli Found Dead At Tea Stall In Haridwar