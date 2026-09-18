ETV Bharat / state

Nithari Accused Surendra Koli Escaped The Hangman But The Noose Caught Up With Him In His Tea Shop

Ramnagar: Surendra Koli, who was trying to resume a normal life after being acquitted by the Supreme Court in the notorious Nithari case, allegedly died by suicide in Uttarakhand Haridwar.

While the reason for Koli taking the extreme step is not yet known, he spent 21 years in prison before being acquitted by the Supreme Court in November, 2025. Koli was a resident of Mangrukhal village in Syalde block of Almora district. After being acquitted by the Supreme Court, he tried to resume normal life by settling down in Haridwar. where he ran a small tea shop.

Koli was the second of four brothers. His father was Shakru Ram and his mother Kunti Devi. His elder brother, Chandan Ram Koli, and younger brother, Harish Koli, live in Delhi. His youngest brother, Anand Ram Koli, lives with his family in Masi. Surendra also moved from the village to Delhi for job. He was married to Shanti Devi. At the time of his arrest and imprisonment in the Nithari case, he had a daughter and his son was in the womb of his wife.

Forensic experts at Surendra Koli's tea shop in Haridwar (ETV Bharat)

According to Koli's family, he faced social and financial difficulties after his imprisonment. Villagers said after his name surfaced in the Nithari case in 2006, his mother, wife, and children faced societal criticism. The family also faced difficulties when it came to the children's education and admission in school. After Surendra was sentenced to death in 2014, his wife moved to Delhi with their children and mother.