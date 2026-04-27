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NIT Uttarakhand Student From Hyderabad Swept Away In Alaknanda River; Search Underway

Pauri: A 23-year-old student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Uttarakhand went missing on Sunday evening after being swept away by the powerful currents of the Alaknanda River.

The student, identified as Anand Sohan, was a third-year B.Tech Computer Science student who hailed from Hyderabad. Despite an intensive search operation by the police and disaster relief teams, he remains untraceable as of late Sunday night.

According to eyewitnesses, Anand ventured toward the middle of the river, where the water pressure was significantly higher. Due to the strong current, he lost his balance and, in a matter of moments, was swept away by the stream.

His friends, who were present there, attempted to save him and raised an alarm to alert bystanders. However, within moments, he disappeared into the deep waters and vanished from sight.