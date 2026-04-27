NIT Uttarakhand Student From Hyderabad Swept Away In Alaknanda River; Search Underway
The student, identified as Anand Sohan, was a third-year B.Tech Computer Science student who hailed from Telangana.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 3:59 AM IST
Pauri: A 23-year-old student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Uttarakhand went missing on Sunday evening after being swept away by the powerful currents of the Alaknanda River.
The student, identified as Anand Sohan, was a third-year B.Tech Computer Science student who hailed from Hyderabad. Despite an intensive search operation by the police and disaster relief teams, he remains untraceable as of late Sunday night.
According to eyewitnesses, Anand ventured toward the middle of the river, where the water pressure was significantly higher. Due to the strong current, he lost his balance and, in a matter of moments, was swept away by the stream.
His friends, who were present there, attempted to save him and raised an alarm to alert bystanders. However, within moments, he disappeared into the deep waters and vanished from sight.
Upon receiving news of the incident, the local administration sprang into action. Police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) arrived at the scene, and a search operation was immediately launched. The teams scoured the riverbanks and probable locations until late evening, but their efforts yielded no results.
"Due to the extremely strong currents in the Alaknanda River, the rescue team is facing significant difficulties. Starting Monday morning, the search campaign will be intensified with the assistance of divers, and the search area will be extended to the downstream regions of the river as well," said Kuldeep Singh, inspector-in-charge of Kotwali Srinagar.
The administration has appealed to the general public and the youth to exercise extreme caution while bathing in rivers and streams during the summer season.