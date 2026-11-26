NIT Rourkela Researchers Develop Hydrogel Using Protein Waste Discarded By Pharmaceutical Companies
Hydrogel could have potential applications in wound healing, tissue regeneration and targeted drug delivery, reports Bikash Kumar Das.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 6:16 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Proteins discarded as waste by pharmaceutical companies could soon be transformed into valuable biomedical material.
Researchers at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela have achieved a significant breakthrough by developing an innovative method to produce hydrogels using inactive proteins generated as industrial waste by pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.
The newly developed hydrogel could have potential applications in wound healing, tissue regeneration and targeted drug delivery, enabling medicines to reach specific locations within the human body. The research opens up new possibilities for recycling waste generated by the pharmaceutical industry and converting it into useful materials for medical applications.
The findings have been published in the prestigious Journal of Materials Chemistry B, published by the Royal Society of Chemistry. The development is being viewed as an important research initiative that could contribute to both advancements in medical science and environmental sustainability.
Researchers from NIT Rourkela achieved the breakthrough by reusing inactive proteins discarded by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The research was conducted by a team comprising Prof Harekrushna Sahu, Prof Monalisa Mishra and Prof Debendra Verma. The team successfully developed hydrogels from these waste proteins, which could have promising applications in wound healing, tissue regeneration and targeted drug delivery in the future.
Why Is Protein Waste Generated?
Proteins play a crucial role in the human body, particularly in tissue repair and regulating various biological processes. They are also widely used in modern medical science. However, proteins are highly sensitive molecules. Exposure to heat, chemicals or harsh processing conditions can damage their three-dimensional (3D) structures.
As a result, protein molecules tend to bind together and form clusters known as 'aggregates'. This process causes proteins to lose their biological functionality. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies generally consider such proteins unusable and discard them as industrial waste.
Now, NIT Rourkela researchers have demonstrated a way to convert these discarded proteins into useful biomaterials, opening up new possibilities for their application in the biomedical sector.
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