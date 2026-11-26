ETV Bharat / state

NIT Rourkela Researchers Develop Hydrogel Using Protein Waste Discarded By Pharmaceutical Companies

Bhubaneswar : Proteins discarded as waste by pharmaceutical companies could soon be transformed into valuable biomedical material.

Researchers at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela have achieved a significant breakthrough by developing an innovative method to produce hydrogels using inactive proteins generated as industrial waste by pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

The newly developed hydrogel could have potential applications in wound healing, tissue regeneration and targeted drug delivery, enabling medicines to reach specific locations within the human body. The research opens up new possibilities for recycling waste generated by the pharmaceutical industry and converting it into useful materials for medical applications.

The findings have been published in the prestigious Journal of Materials Chemistry B, published by the Royal Society of Chemistry. The development is being viewed as an important research initiative that could contribute to both advancements in medical science and environmental sustainability.

The process of converting inactive proteins to hydrogel (ETV Bharat)

Researchers from NIT Rourkela achieved the breakthrough by reusing inactive proteins discarded by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The research was conducted by a team comprising Prof Harekrushna Sahu, Prof Monalisa Mishra and Prof Debendra Verma. The team successfully developed hydrogels from these waste proteins, which could have promising applications in wound healing, tissue regeneration and targeted drug delivery in the future.

Why Is Protein Waste Generated?