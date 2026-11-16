NIT Rourkela Develops Patented Smart EV Charging System Using Battery, Supercapacitor
The patented innovation could help reduce pressure on power grids, improve battery life and support wider adoption of electric vehicles.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Researchers at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela have developed a smart power management system for electric vehicle (EV) charging that combines solar energy, grid electricity and battery-supercapacitor storage. The technology has received a patent and aims to make EV charging more efficient, reliable and environmentally friendly.
Researchers at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela have developed a smart power management system for electric vehicle (EV) charging that combines solar energy, grid electricity and battery-supercapacitor storage. The technology has received a patent and aims to make EV charging more efficient, reliable and environmentally friendly.
The system has been developed by Professor Pravat Kumar Ray, Associate Professor Arnab Ghosh and research graduate Dr Anindya Bharati from the institute’s Department of Electrical Engineering.
With the growing use of electric vehicles, the demand for charging stations is also increasing. However, simultaneous charging of multiple vehicles can put sudden pressure on local power grids. Solar-powered stations also face fluctuations in electricity generation due to weather conditions and charging daylight hours. Frequent charging and discharging can further reduce battery life.
To address these challenges, the researchers have integrated solar panels, the conventional electricity grid and a hybrid energy storage system comprising batteries and supercapacitors.
The system uses an advanced ‘mixed droop technique’ to distribute power between the battery and supercapacitor according to changes in electricity demand and generation. While the battery handles steady and long-duration power requirements, the supercapacitor supplies energy during sudden demand spikes. This reduces the load on the battery and can help extend its lifespan.
The technology also supports both Grid-to-Vehicle (G2V) and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) operations. This means electricity can flow from the grid to charge vehicles and, when required, stored power from vehicle batteries can be supplied back to the grid. The system can also regulate charging power according to the vehicle’s battery charge level and manage voltage.
The research team has developed a prototype and tested it by creating artificial variations in solar power generation and electricity demand. Further work is planned to increase its capacity, improve battery management, connect multiple EVs and conduct real-world trials, Professor Arnab Ghosh said.
Speaking about the developed EV charging microgrid, Prof. Pravat Kumar Ray said that in the developed microgrid, batteries handle powering stations during slow and sustained electricity demands. "Supercapacitors used in our design can absorb and release energy much faster and thus respond well to sudden fluctuations. By combining these two components, stressful current fluctuations do not damage batteries, thereby extending their life," he said.
The researchers said the technology could have applications in residential, commercial, institutional and public EV charging stations.
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