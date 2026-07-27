NIT Rourkela Develops AI-Based System To Monitor And Clean Solar Panels, Secures Indian Patent
The innovation has been granted an Indian patent under the title "Federated Learning based Autonomous System and Method for Monitoring and Cleaning Solar Plant."
Published : July 27, 2026 at 10:45 PM IST
Rourkela: Researchers at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered autonomous system to monitor and clean solar panels.
The innovation has been granted an Indian patent under the title "Federated Learning-based Autonomous System and Method for Monitoring and Cleaning Solar Plant".
The technology was developed by a research team from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering comprising Arun Kumar, Prof. Vibhudatta Sahu, Lopamudra Hota, and Biraja Prasad Nayak.
Unlike conventional cleaning systems that clean entire solar arrays at regular intervals, the AI-driven system first scans solar panels to identify the specific panels or the portions of panels that require cleaning. It then autonomously cleans only those areas.
Researchers said the targeted approach reduces unnecessary water consumption and lowers maintenance costs. It also improves the overall efficiency of solar power plants.
The innovation includes Federated Learning-based AI model, which enhances cybersecurity and data privacy.
Unlike conventional AI systems that transmit data to a central server, the new system processes encrypted information locally, which reduces the risk of data breaches to ensure greater security and privacy.
According to Dr Arun Kumar, the system integrates advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Edge Computing, Predictive Maintenance, and Autonomous Cleaning into a single platform.
He said the technology can detect faults in real time and automatically clean only the areas that require attention.
Prof. Vibhudatta Sahu said the system offers a smarter and more efficient alternative to existing technologies and can deliver comparable or better performance at around 10% of the cost of many current market solutions.
The research team plans to conduct field trials through sensor-based monitoring, drone-assisted inspections, and pilot projects to validate the technology under real-world operating conditions.
Researchers say the innovation could play help in supporting the Government of India's National Solar Mission and its net-zero emissions targets by improving the efficiency and sustainability of solar power generation.
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