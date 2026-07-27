ETV Bharat / state

NIT Rourkela Develops AI-Based System To Monitor And Clean Solar Panels, Secures Indian Patent

Rourkela: Researchers at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered autonomous system to monitor and clean solar panels.

The innovation has been granted an Indian patent under the title "Federated Learning-based Autonomous System and Method for Monitoring and Cleaning Solar Plant".

The technology was developed by a research team from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering comprising Arun Kumar, Prof. Vibhudatta Sahu, Lopamudra Hota, and Biraja Prasad Nayak.

Unlike conventional cleaning systems that clean entire solar arrays at regular intervals, the AI-driven system first scans solar panels to identify the specific panels or the portions of panels that require cleaning. It then autonomously cleans only those areas.

Researchers said the targeted approach reduces unnecessary water consumption and lowers maintenance costs. It also improves the overall efficiency of solar power plants.

The innovation includes Federated Learning-based AI model, which enhances cybersecurity and data privacy.