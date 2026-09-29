Nishikant Dubey Files Defamation Cases Against Former Finance Secretary Subhash Garg
The legal dispute stems from a prolonged disagreement between the BJP MP and the former bureaucrat, over remarks and earlier exchanges.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 5:58 PM IST
New Delhi: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has filed civil and criminal defamation cases against former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, escalating their ongoing dispute.
Dubey has filed a civil defamation suit seeking Rs 2 crore in damages in the Delhi High Court, and a criminal defamation case before the Patiala House Court. In a post on X, Dubey said the courts would now decide the matter and that the proceedings would also examine his record as a parliamentarian over the last 18 years.
The cases follow a legal notice Dubey sent to Garg last week, seeking an unconditional apology, withdrawal of the statements, and removal of allegations made against him. Dubey had given Garg seven days to comply and warned of legal action if he failed to do so.
Garg rejected the demands in his response, saying the notice was not justified. He maintained that the statements cited in the notice were based on his understanding and recollection of events.
The dispute centres on remarks Garg made, including his account of an alleged interaction with Dubey during a podcast. Garg described Dubey as someone who "blackmails", and alleged that the BJP MP visited his office seeking help to get work done through the LIC chairman. Dubey has denied the allegations.
The disagreement had also involved Garg's views on India's GDP growth. After Garg questioned the first-quarter GDP figures, with the government reporting a growth rate of 7.8 per cent, Dubey criticised his tenure in the Finance Ministry.
Garg also referred to a March 3, 2018 letter written by Dubey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which Dubey had raised concerns over Garg's economic policy approach as Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs. Garg said he first came across the letter in September 2026, when Dubey posted it on X.
The allegations and counter-allegations are now before the respective courts for adjudication.
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