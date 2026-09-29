ETV Bharat / state

Nishikant Dubey Files Defamation Cases Against Former Finance Secretary Subhash Garg

Dubey has filed a civil defamation suit seeking Rs 2 crore in damages in the Delhi High Court, and a criminal defamation case before the Patiala House Court. In a post on X, Dubey said the courts would now decide the matter and that the proceedings would also examine his record as a parliamentarian over the last 18 years.

The cases follow a legal notice Dubey sent to Garg last week, seeking an unconditional apology, withdrawal of the statements, and removal of allegations made against him. Dubey had given Garg seven days to comply and warned of legal action if he failed to do so.

Garg rejected the demands in his response, saying the notice was not justified. He maintained that the statements cited in the notice were based on his understanding and recollection of events.