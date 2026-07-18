ETV Bharat / state

Nirmala Sitharaman Inaugurates Farmer-Run Chilli Processing Company In Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar: Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday inaugurated Global Chilli Agro Pvt. Ltd., a farmer-owned producer company dedicated to processing and marketing geographically identified Samba chillies and value-added products, in Thiruchuzhi of Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district.

The company has been established with financial assistance from the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and aims to strengthen chilli cultivation, value addition, and export opportunities for local farmers.

Sitharaman said the farmer-led enterprise is a model that can be replicated across the country. "This company is not only extending credit support to farmers but is also providing them with the assistance they need to improve production and marketing. It is a commendable initiative and a model for the nation," she said.

She said that Samba chillies grown in the region require minimal pesticide use, which makes them well-suited for export markets. "SIBDI is also extending financial assistance, credit support and helping farmers access export opportunities," she added.