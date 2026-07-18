Nirmala Sitharaman Inaugurates Farmer-Run Chilli Processing Company In Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar
The company has been established with financial assistance from the SIDBI and aims to strengthen chilli cultivation, value addition, and export opportunities for local farmers.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 11:04 PM IST
Virudhunagar: Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday inaugurated Global Chilli Agro Pvt. Ltd., a farmer-owned producer company dedicated to processing and marketing geographically identified Samba chillies and value-added products, in Thiruchuzhi of Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district.
The company has been established with financial assistance from the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and aims to strengthen chilli cultivation, value addition, and export opportunities for local farmers.
Sitharaman said the farmer-led enterprise is a model that can be replicated across the country. "This company is not only extending credit support to farmers but is also providing them with the assistance they need to improve production and marketing. It is a commendable initiative and a model for the nation," she said.
She said that Samba chillies grown in the region require minimal pesticide use, which makes them well-suited for export markets. "SIBDI is also extending financial assistance, credit support and helping farmers access export opportunities," she added.
Following the inauguration, Sitharaman flagged off the first consignment of Samba chillies and processed chilli products manufactured by the Farmer Producer Organisation. The shipments were dispatched to destinations including Sri Lanka, Andhra Pradesh, and Haryana.
Earlier in the day, Sitharaman inaugurated a new indoor sports complex at the Government Arts and Science College in Thiruchuzhi. Built at a cost of Rs 4 crore with financial assistance from the State Bank of India (SBI), the facility includes courts for basketball, volleyball, tennis, table tennis, along with spaces for chess and carrom.
Sitharaman also interacted with students and joined them for a game of basketball. Speaking at the inauguration of the sports complex, she said the Centre is giving high priority to sports infrastructure and youth development. "Thiruchuzhi, the birthplace of Ramana Maharshi, should also become known for sporting excellence," she said.
Talking about India's sporting ambitions, Sitharaman said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to bring major international sporting events to the country and India has submitted its bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games.
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