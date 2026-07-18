ETV Bharat / state

Nirmala Sitharaman Inaugurates Farmer Producer Organisation In TN

In this image posted on July 18, 2026, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman looks on as workers sort the dried red chillies during the inauguration of Global Chilli Agro Private Limited (GCAPL) integrated chilli processing facility, supported by Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), at Karendal, in Virudhunagar district, Tamil Nadu. ( PTI )

Virudhunagar: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday inaugurated a farmer producer organisation (Global Chilli Agro Pvt Ltd) in this district.

Speaking at the event at Thiruchuli village, the minister stated: "This farmer producer organisation, which produces GI-tagged Samba chillies and value-added products, has been established with financial assistance from the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI)".

She appreciated that the SIDBI does not stop at merely providing loans to the farmers of this region but offers all necessary assistance, setting an example for the entire country.

The minister further noted that "because the use of pesticides is very low in the chillies grown in this region, they are highly suitable for export to foreign countries".