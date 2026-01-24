ETV Bharat / state

Nipah Scare: RT-PCR Tests Conducted On Bats At Kolkata's Alipore Zoo

Kolkata: Amid concerns over a possible Nipah virus threat, bats at Kolkata's Alipore Zoo are undergoing RT-PCR testing to rule out infection, a senior official of the state Forest department said on Saturday. A team from the National Institute of Medical Research collected blood and swab samples from bats at the zoo for over two days, Thursday and Friday, and left soon after completing the process, he said.

"The team collected swab samples from bats and left. They have followed all the protocols during the process," Alipore Zoo Director Tripti Sah told PTI. According to a forest department official, sample collection at the zoo was carried out over Thursday and Friday and completed before the zoo gates were opened to visitors at 9 am.

Two health workers at a private hospital at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district had tested positive for Nipah virus this month. Nipah virus is a notifiable disease, requiring immediate reporting to the central government. Incidentally, as part of efforts to trace the potential source of the Nipah virus, RT-PCR tests are being conducted on bats across various parts of West Bengal.

Samples have recently been collected from bat populations in Madhyamgram, Barasat and Basirhat. Alipore Zoo remains the only facility in Kolkata that houses a bat enclosure, prompting health authorities to include it in the surveillance drive.