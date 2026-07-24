ETV Bharat / state

Ninth Fail To NEET Success: Meerut’s Yash Sharma Inspires With Remarkable Journey To Clearing Prestigious Exam

Kota: A few years ago, Yash Sharma, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was told he wasn’t good enough for school after failing Class 9. Inspired by the film 12th Fail, he overcame setbacks with determination and went on to clear NEET-UG.

Sharma scored 564 and achieved a rank of 27,106 in NEET-UG on his second attempt. He is now poised to secure a seat in a government MBBS college in Uttar Pradesh.

“After failing the 9th grade, I was expelled from school, and my family urged me to start working. However, the movie 12th Fail inspired me to continue my studies. The decision I made in tough circumstances is now bearing fruit,” he said.

Brajesh Maheshwari, Sharma’s teacher and director of a leading coaching institute, recounted that Sharma once messaged him, saying, “If a student who failed the 12th grade can become an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, then someone who failed the 9th grade can become a doctor too.”

Commenting on the student’s resilience, Maheshwari said Sharma overcame failure to succeed in this prestigious exam.

Sharma, from Rasna in Meerut’s Sardhana Tehsil, about 17 km from the city, studied at a CBSE school in Meerut. In 2019, he failed 9th grade, and the school asked his family to remove him due to poor performance affecting overall results.