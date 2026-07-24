Ninth Fail To NEET Success: Meerut’s Yash Sharma Inspires With Remarkable Journey To Clearing Prestigious Exam
After failing 9th grade and facing expulsion, Yash Sharma’s determination, inspired by 12th Fail movie, led him to clear NEET, reports Manish Gautam.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 8:06 PM IST
Kota: A few years ago, Yash Sharma, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was told he wasn’t good enough for school after failing Class 9. Inspired by the film 12th Fail, he overcame setbacks with determination and went on to clear NEET-UG.
Sharma scored 564 and achieved a rank of 27,106 in NEET-UG on his second attempt. He is now poised to secure a seat in a government MBBS college in Uttar Pradesh.
“After failing the 9th grade, I was expelled from school, and my family urged me to start working. However, the movie 12th Fail inspired me to continue my studies. The decision I made in tough circumstances is now bearing fruit,” he said.
Brajesh Maheshwari, Sharma’s teacher and director of a leading coaching institute, recounted that Sharma once messaged him, saying, “If a student who failed the 12th grade can become an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, then someone who failed the 9th grade can become a doctor too.”
Commenting on the student’s resilience, Maheshwari said Sharma overcame failure to succeed in this prestigious exam.
Sharma, from Rasna in Meerut’s Sardhana Tehsil, about 17 km from the city, studied at a CBSE school in Meerut. In 2019, he failed 9th grade, and the school asked his family to remove him due to poor performance affecting overall results.
After re-evaluation, he passed with 33 percent but still had to leave. Sharma then joined the government school in Rasna, completing Classes 10-12 in Hindi medium, scoring 73 per cent in Class 10 during the COVID-19 pandemic and 63 per cent in Class 12 in 2022.
“Sharma failed, was expelled, then studied at a government school in a village and ultimately walked the path to success,” he said. “Despite his family setting him up with a shop to earn a living, his determination to study brought him to Kota. With strong support from his brother, he achieved success.”
Sharma credits IPS Manoj Sharma, on whom The 12th Fail is based, as his inspiration. “My brother also supported my decision. My family decided to send me to Kota for coaching to prepare for the NEET exam,” he said.
Sharma’s elder brother holds a B.Tech degree and works in Meerut. His father, Sanjay Sharma, is a Halwai (confectioner), while his mother, Baby Sharma, is a homemaker.
The entire family unanimously agreed to send Sharma to Kota. “I began my preparations in 2024. My parents encouraged me to work hard, assuring me that success would follow. I took the exam in 2025 but was unsuccessful, scoring 475 marks.”
Belonging to the general category, he did not secure a seat in a government college. The family then decided to give him another year to work hard.
“This year, I made it. I had scored over 600 marks in the initial attempt, but my score dropped due to the length of the second NEET paper after cancellation,” he said.
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