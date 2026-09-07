19-Year-Old Stabbed To Death By Fellow Worker At Factory In Delhi
A young worker who had arrived in Delhi just 10 days earlier was killed at his workplace, with police probing the circumstances.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 10:19 AM IST
New Delhi: A young man was stabbed to death by a fellow worker at a factory in the Chauhan Bangar area under the Jafrabad police station in Northeast Delhi. The incident took place at the factory on the night of September 6. Police have identified the deceased as 19-year-old Sahil.
Police took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem examination. A murder case has been registered and efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused.
According to police, a factory operates from the fourth floor of a house in Chauhan Bangar. Police received information that a youth was lying at the factory in a blood-soaked condition.
A team from the Jafrabad police station immediately reached the spot and rushed the injured youth to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Northeast district DCP Rahul Alwal said that 19-year-old Sahil was allegedly attacked with a knife by a fellow worker on the night of September 6. A murder case has been registered at Jafrabad police station under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Several police teams have been deployed to trace the accused.
Sahil was originally from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, and reportedly arrived in Delhi about 10 days ago looking for work. He was working at a factory manufacturing cardboard boxes in the Chauhan Bangar area.
The murder has left Sahil's family and acquaintances grieving.
The preliminary investigation suggests that a youth working at the same factory may have killed Sahil. However, the exact motive behind the murder has not yet been established.
Police are examining CCTV footage from the cameras installed around the crime scene to determine the activities before and after the incident. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused. Police said they would take further action based on facts that emerge during the investigation.
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