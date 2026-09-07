ETV Bharat / state

19-Year-Old Stabbed To Death By Fellow Worker At Factory In Delhi

New Delhi: A young man was stabbed to death by a fellow worker at a factory in the Chauhan Bangar area under the Jafrabad police station in Northeast Delhi. The incident took place at the factory on the night of September 6. Police have identified the deceased as 19-year-old Sahil.

Police took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem examination. A murder case has been registered and efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused.

According to police, a factory operates from the fourth floor of a house in Chauhan Bangar. Police received information that a youth was lying at the factory in a blood-soaked condition.

A team from the Jafrabad police station immediately reached the spot and rushed the injured youth to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Northeast district DCP Rahul Alwal said that 19-year-old Sahil was allegedly attacked with a knife by a fellow worker on the night of September 6. A murder case has been registered at Jafrabad police station under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Several police teams have been deployed to trace the accused.