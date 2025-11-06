ETV Bharat / state

Dhanbad Tragedy: Nine Youths Swept Away While Taking Bath In River On Kartik Purnima; One Dead, Five Still Missing

Dhanbad: The festive atmosphere on Kartik Purnima on Wednesday turned tragic when nine youths were swept away in two separate incidents while bathing in the Damodar River in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district, officials said. While three of them were pulled out within moments, others drowned.

The incident took place near Telmocho under Mahuda police station limits when two separate groups of friends from Bhimkanali and Bhuli had gone to bathe in the river, they said.

Three of the youths were rescued safely after local residents jumped into the river, while the body of one, identified as Vijay Yadav, was fished out late in the evening, officials said.

According to the locals, five youths from Bhimkanali were first swept away by the strong current. While three were pulled out safely, two of them, identified as Sumit and Sunny, are still missing. In another incident, five friends from Bhuli were also swept away. One of them died, while search is underway for the missing persons, identified as Anish, Rohit, and Rohan, they said.

Mahuda Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Lalit Ranjan Bhagat, said, "The missing youths had come to take a holy bath on the occasion of Kartik Purnima." Circle Officer (CO) Girjanand Kisku and local police have intensified search operation.