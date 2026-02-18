ETV Bharat / state

Nine Years In Operation, Flight Services Dip In Shirdi Airport

By Ravindra Mahale

Shirdi: Everyday thousands of devotees travel to Maharashtra's Shirdi to seek blessings at the Sai Baba temple. With the increasing tourism, the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) started operations at the Shirdi International Airport in Kakdi in Kopargaon taluka in 2018.

However, even after nine years of its operation, there is a feeling that the international tag is only in name. After Nashik, Shirdi Airport initially received a good response, with 16 aircraft operating from here. Till a few days ago, IndiGo had flights to Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Vijayawada, Indore and Hyderabad.

However, the Indore-Shirdi-Vijayawada service was discontinued in 2025, after which, only one flight from Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai and three from Hyderabad were operating. After the night landing facility was made operational, one flight from Hyderabad would land at 9:30 pm and return at 10 pm. However, due to changes in IndiGo's internal schedules in December 2025, the night flight services from Shirdi to Hyderabad were discontinued.

Initially, Air India, SpiceJet and IndiGo were operating. However, the small terminal building and lack of night landing facilities created many problems. It took seven years for the night landing facilities to start. By then, Air India had stopped its services. After that, only SpiceJet and IndiGo continued to operate. But about eight months ago, SpiceJet also stopped its services to Shirdi. Therefore, the airport is left with only IndiGo services.