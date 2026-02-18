Nine Years In Operation, Flight Services Dip In Shirdi Airport
Deputy manager Krishna Paul said SpiceJet has completely shut its operations, while IndiGo has cut down its fleet following the 10% reduction order by DGCA.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
By Ravindra Mahale
Shirdi: Everyday thousands of devotees travel to Maharashtra's Shirdi to seek blessings at the Sai Baba temple. With the increasing tourism, the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) started operations at the Shirdi International Airport in Kakdi in Kopargaon taluka in 2018.
However, even after nine years of its operation, there is a feeling that the international tag is only in name. After Nashik, Shirdi Airport initially received a good response, with 16 aircraft operating from here. Till a few days ago, IndiGo had flights to Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Vijayawada, Indore and Hyderabad.
However, the Indore-Shirdi-Vijayawada service was discontinued in 2025, after which, only one flight from Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai and three from Hyderabad were operating. After the night landing facility was made operational, one flight from Hyderabad would land at 9:30 pm and return at 10 pm. However, due to changes in IndiGo's internal schedules in December 2025, the night flight services from Shirdi to Hyderabad were discontinued.
Initially, Air India, SpiceJet and IndiGo were operating. However, the small terminal building and lack of night landing facilities created many problems. It took seven years for the night landing facilities to start. By then, Air India had stopped its services. After that, only SpiceJet and IndiGo continued to operate. But about eight months ago, SpiceJet also stopped its services to Shirdi. Therefore, the airport is left with only IndiGo services.
Shirdi Airport deputy manager Krishna Paul said the flights have been cancelled as airlines have less aircrafts with them. "SpiceJet has completely shut its operations, while IndiGo has cut down its operations as the airline was asked to reduce 10% of its flights by the DGCA," Paul added.
The airport was beneficial for devotees from Marathwada, north Maharashtra and Tirupati. Devotees started experiencing financial and travel woes due to an inadequate number of flights and numerous delays. A drop in the number of tourists has resulted in a significant loss for taxi drivers.
"Drivers who used to make trips from Kakdi to Shirdi three times a day are now doing one trip in three days. The villagers had hoped that the airport would increase employment and improve their standard of living. However, those dreams were dashed in just a few years," Kanifnath Gunjal, a villager, said.
The real problem is the lack of facilities and the failure of other airlines to start operations on this route. Since Shirdi airport is not included in the flight schedule, many passengers are forced to opt for Pune, Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar airports as they have comparatively low fares.
