ETV Bharat / state

Nine-Year-Old Girl Raped, Murdered In Moga, Neighbour Arrested

Moga: A migrant worker was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping and murdering a nine-year-old girl in Punjab's Moga district. The accused, her neighbour, allegedly hanged the body outside the house to pass off the crime as suicide. Police are currently interrogating him.

The incident occurred when the girl's family members were away at work. Upon returning, they were shocked and brought the girl down from the guardrail. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Varun Sharma, Officer-in-Charge of Moga city police station reached the spot along with his team and the body was sent for autopsy. However, family members alleged that their neighbour had entered the house while they were away and raped and murdered her. They demanded immediate punishment against the accused.