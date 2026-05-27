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Nine-Year-Old Girl Raped, Murdered In Moga, Neighbour Arrested

When the girl's family members returned from work, they found her unconscious outside the house and took her to hospital, where she was declared dead.

Nine-Year-Old Girl Raped, Murdered In Moga, Neighbour Arrested
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 27, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Moga: A migrant worker was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping and murdering a nine-year-old girl in Punjab's Moga district. The accused, her neighbour, allegedly hanged the body outside the house to pass off the crime as suicide. Police are currently interrogating him.

The incident occurred when the girl's family members were away at work. Upon returning, they were shocked and brought the girl down from the guardrail. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Varun Sharma, Officer-in-Charge of Moga city police station reached the spot along with his team and the body was sent for autopsy. However, family members alleged that their neighbour had entered the house while they were away and raped and murdered her. They demanded immediate punishment against the accused.

Based on the statements of the family members, a case was registered under relevant sections of rape and murder under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Bharatoya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Sharma said that the accused hails from Jharkhand and lives in Moga. Preliminary probe has revealed that the accused raped and strangled the girl to death, he said adding, "The accused has been arrested. We are interrogating him. He will be produced before the court. Police remand will be sought so that every aspect related to the case can be thoroughly investigated."

Also Read

  1. Nine-Year-Old Dalit Girl Allegedly Gang-Raped By Two Minors In UP's Ballia
  2. 14-Year-Old Girl's Body Exhumed On Court's Order After 51 Days In A Case Of Rape And Murder

TAGGED:

GIRL RAPED
NEIGHBOUR ARRESTED
RAPE AND MURDER IN MOGA
MINOR RAPED AND MURDERED IN MOGA

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