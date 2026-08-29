9-Year-Old Brain-Dead Girl's Liver, Kidneys Donated At AIIMS Jodhpur
The girl was declared brain dead eight days after suffering severe injuries. Her donated organs will help patients in Jodhpur and Jaipur.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 1:49 PM IST|
Updated : August 29, 2026 at 2:17 PM IST
Jodhpur: A nine-year-old brain-dead girl’s liver and both kidneys were donated at AIIMS Jodhpur in Rajasthan, marking the 12th cadaveric organ donation carried out in the hospital. This was the third case of paediatric organ donation at the institute.
AIIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Abhishek Bharadwaj said the nine-year-old girl, Anjali, was brought to AIIMS on August 19 after being injured in a road accident. She was undergoing treatment in critical condition, but was declared brain dead on August 27.
Two doctors explained the importance of organ donation to the family and encouraged them to consider donating her organs. After the family's consent, the organ transplant process was carried out on Saturday. One kidney and the liver were sent to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur through a green corridor, while the other kidney was retained in Jodhpur.
Dr Bharat Choudhary, a doctor at the AIIMS Paediatric Emergency department, said the girl had suffered a severe head injury and also had fractured ribs. The doctors made every possible effort to save her, but could not.
Accident Took Place Outside Home
Anjali's father, Ashok Das, is a driver. He said that on August 19, his daughter and son got off from a school van and were walking toward their home, when his son walked ahead leaving Anjali behind. This was when a vehicle hit her, causing a severe head injury. She was taken to AIIMS in a critical condition.
"The doctors made every possible effort, but could not save her. After this, they encouraged us to donate her organs. The family members initially refused, but Anjali's mother supported the decision," he said.
He said their first child, a son, was born 12 years after their marriage, while Anjali was born two years later.
Organ Donation Seven Months Later
At AIIMS Jodhpur, the organs of worker Bheraram, who was declared brain dead, were donated on January 31 this year. In that case, a kidney and liver were donated. Bheraram, who was from Pali district, was the first organ donor at the institute this year.
Saturday's donation by nine-year-old Anjali was the second organ donation at AIIMS Jodhpur this year. Paediatric organ donation began at the institute in 2024, and this is the third such case. Last year, the organs of five-year-old Bhomaram were donated.
So far, AIIMS Jodhpur has transplanted 37 organs through 12 organ donations.
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