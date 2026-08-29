ETV Bharat / state

9-Year-Old Brain-Dead Girl's Liver, Kidneys Donated At AIIMS Jodhpur

Jodhpur: A nine-year-old brain-dead girl’s liver and both kidneys were donated at AIIMS Jodhpur in Rajasthan, marking the 12th cadaveric organ donation carried out in the hospital. This was the third case of paediatric organ donation at the institute.

AIIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Abhishek Bharadwaj said the nine-year-old girl, Anjali, was brought to AIIMS on August 19 after being injured in a road accident. She was undergoing treatment in critical condition, but was declared brain dead on August 27.

Two doctors explained the importance of organ donation to the family and encouraged them to consider donating her organs. After the family's consent, the organ transplant process was carried out on Saturday. One kidney and the liver were sent to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur through a green corridor, while the other kidney was retained in Jodhpur.

Dr Bharat Choudhary, a doctor at the AIIMS Paediatric Emergency department, said the girl had suffered a severe head injury and also had fractured ribs. The doctors made every possible effort to save her, but could not.

Accident Took Place Outside Home

Anjali's father, Ashok Das, is a driver. He said that on August 19, his daughter and son got off from a school van and were walking toward their home, when his son walked ahead leaving Anjali behind. This was when a vehicle hit her, causing a severe head injury. She was taken to AIIMS in a critical condition.