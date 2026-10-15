Nine-Year-Old Boy Falls Into Open Borewell In Rajasthan; Rescue Operation Underway
Officials said the boy is trapped 640 feet down an open borewell in Rajasthan, prompting a massive rescue operation using oxygen lines and cameras.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 7:24 PM IST
Phalodi: A massive rescue operation is underway in Rajasthan’s Phalodi district after a 9-year-old boy fell into an open borewell on Thursday, police said.
The incident took place in the Puniyon Ki Dhani area of the district after the boy, identified as Bhomaram, accidentally tumbled into the shaft while playing on his father’s farm.
“Machinery repairs were in progress on the property at the time, which required the well’s pump to be removed,” officials said. “The borewell is more than 1,000 feet deep; the child is currently trapped at a depth of approximately 640 feet,” they said.
@RajPoliceHelp @SachBedhadak @SDRFRaj नन्हे बच्चे के बोरवेल में गिरने की सूचना पर थाना मतोड़ा मौके पर पहुंचा व बच्चे के रेस्क्यू के लिए SDRF व जिला प्रशासन को बुलाया गया है व बचाव दल पहुंच गया है तथा बच्चे के रेस्क्यू के प्रयास जारी हैं ।— Phalodi Police (@Phalodi_Police) October 15, 2026
Following the incident, a team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot alongside local police and administration officials. “To keep the child stable, rescue teams are pumping a continuous supply of oxygen down the narrow shaft. Rescuers have also lowered a CCTV camera into the borewell to establish visual contact and closely monitor the boy’s condition,” officials said.
पिता की आंखों के सामने 640 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में फंस गया 9 साल का मासूम… हर सांस के लिए लड़ रहा है, भोमाराम।— D.R. Boka ( सनातनी ) (@BokaThob2383) October 15, 2026
📍फलोदी “राजस्थान” में 1050 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में गिरा बच्चा। कैमरे में हलचल दिख रही है, ऑक्सीजन दी जा रही है और SDRF रेस्क्यू जारी है।
इकलौता बेटा है।
जल्द सुरक्षित बाहर… pic.twitter.com/DFr7XNCGJl
The incident has sparked panic and distress in the locality, with a large crowd gathering at the site to support the family. Bhomaram is the only son of his parents, who remained inconsolable as the high-stakes operation unfolded.
Meanwhile, details of the incident have been shared on social media by the Matoda Police Station, which has jurisdiction over the area, to keep the public updated.
“The intensive, round-the-clock efforts will continue until the child is safely extracted from the deep shaft,” police added.
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