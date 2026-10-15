ETV Bharat / state

Nine-Year-Old Boy Falls Into Open Borewell In Rajasthan; Rescue Operation Underway

Rescue operation under in Rajasthan's Phalodi after boy falls into borewell ( ETV Bharat )

Phalodi: A massive rescue operation is underway in Rajasthan’s Phalodi district after a 9-year-old boy fell into an open borewell on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in the Puniyon Ki Dhani area of the district after the boy, identified as Bhomaram, accidentally tumbled into the shaft while playing on his father’s farm.

“Machinery repairs were in progress on the property at the time, which required the well’s pump to be removed,” officials said. “The borewell is more than 1,000 feet deep; the child is currently trapped at a depth of approximately 640 feet,” they said. Following the incident, a team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot alongside local police and administration officials. “To keep the child stable, rescue teams are pumping a continuous supply of oxygen down the narrow shaft. Rescuers have also lowered a CCTV camera into the borewell to establish visual contact and closely monitor the boy’s condition,” officials said.