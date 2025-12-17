ETV Bharat / state

Nine Women Among 16 Maoists Nabbed In Telangana's Asifabad

Hyderabad: As many as 16 Naxalite members were apprehended by the police in the Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district of Telangana, highlighting Maoist activities in the region after a long time.

Sources said a team of police personnel led by Asifabad ASP Chittaranjan conducted searches in Pedaldoba village of Sirpur (U) mandal on Tuesday, in which 16 people were identified as Maoists, followed by their arrest from a house made of grass. A preliminary investigation reveals that they are residents of Chhattisgarh and have relocated to Hyderabad.

It is also learnt that among the 16 people apprehended, nine are women. They were working in the Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Telangana state committees of the proscribed organisation and had reached Asifabad a few days ago.