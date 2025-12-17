Nine Women Among 16 Maoists Nabbed In Telangana's Asifabad
Although the police have yet to issue an official statement, it is reported that several weapons, including an AK-47, were seized from the accused.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 12:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: As many as 16 Naxalite members were apprehended by the police in the Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district of Telangana, highlighting Maoist activities in the region after a long time.
Sources said a team of police personnel led by Asifabad ASP Chittaranjan conducted searches in Pedaldoba village of Sirpur (U) mandal on Tuesday, in which 16 people were identified as Maoists, followed by their arrest from a house made of grass. A preliminary investigation reveals that they are residents of Chhattisgarh and have relocated to Hyderabad.
It is also learnt that among the 16 people apprehended, nine are women. They were working in the Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Telangana state committees of the proscribed organisation and had reached Asifabad a few days ago.
Although the police have yet to come up with an official statement on the arrests, it is reported that several weapons, including an AK-47, were seized from the accused. Although speculation is rife that Telangana Maoist Party secretary Bade Chokkarao alias Damodar was also among those apprehended, there is no clarity on it yet.
34 Maoists Lay Down Arms in Bijapur
Notably, 34 Maoists in Chhattisgarh with a cumulative reward of Rs 84 lakh on their heads surrendered before Bijapur SP Jitendra Kumar on Tuesday. Kumar said that among those surrendered are leaders from the Telangana State Committee, the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) Divisional Committee, the South Sub-Zonal Bureau, the Keralapal Area Committee, PLGA Company, RPC commanders, and platoon members. Seven of them were women, he added.
