Nine Stone Idols Associated With Jainism Found During Excavation In Udaipur
Mandwa SHO Muglaram said all the idols have been placed in safe custody for the time being, and an investigation into the matter is underway.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 1:03 PM IST
Udaipur: About nine ancient stone idols associated with Jainism were discovered during the excavation for a house foundation in the Udaipur district of Rajasthan. The idols were found near an old Jain temple that had been closed for approximately 70–75 years.
Construction work was halted after the idols were spotted during the digging. Upon receiving the information, personnel from the Mandwa police station reached the spot and ensured the idols were safely retrieved.
The police team thoroughly inspected the site and oversaw the recovery of the idols. Subsequently, the idols were placed for safekeeping at the residence of Ashok Jain, a resident of Juda town.
News of the discovery of the idols spread quickly across the area, drawing a crowd of locals to the site to catch a glimpse of the idols.
Mandwa Station House Officer (SHO) Muglaram said, "The idols have been placed in safe custody for the time being, and an investigation into the matter is underway."
It has been learnt that Tanveer Vakil was onstructing a house in Juda town, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Mandwa police station. Excavation for the foundation of the building was in progress near the old Jain temple when the stone idols were suddenly spotted by the workers.
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