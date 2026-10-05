ETV Bharat / state

Nine Stone Idols Associated With Jainism Found During Excavation In Udaipur

The idols found during the excavation. ( ETV Bharat )

Udaipur: About nine ancient stone idols associated with Jainism were discovered during the excavation for a house foundation in the Udaipur district of Rajasthan. The idols were found near an old Jain temple that had been closed for approximately 70–75 years.

Construction work was halted after the idols were spotted during the digging. Upon receiving the information, personnel from the Mandwa police station reached the spot and ensured the idols were safely retrieved. The police team thoroughly inspected the site and oversaw the recovery of the idols. Subsequently, the idols were placed for safekeeping at the residence of Ashok Jain, a resident of Juda town.