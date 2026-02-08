ETV Bharat / state

Nine Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Gujarat Honour Killing Case

Banaskantha: Deesa court in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Saturday sentenced nine people to life imprisonment in an honour killing case involving the brutal murder of a young man who had married a woman against her family's wishes. The incident took place about a year ago in Dantiwada taluka.

Delivering the verdict, the Additional District and Sessions Court of Deesa observed that honour killings pose a grave threat to society and strike at the very foundation of constitutional values. The court stressed that such crimes warrant the strictest punishment to deter similar acts in the future.

The case was heard in the Sixth Additional Sessions Court of Deesa. After examining the evidence and hearing arguments presented by government prosecutor Vipul B. Kansara, the court held all nine accused guilty of murder and related offences.

Presiding Judge Shilpaben Kanabar noted that killing a person and attempting to eliminate an entire family over a personal decision, such as a love marriage, amounts to a serious violation of constitutional rights. The court emphasised that taking the law into one’s own hands cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.