Nine Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Gujarat Honour Killing Case
Published : February 8, 2026 at 1:13 PM IST
Banaskantha: Deesa court in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Saturday sentenced nine people to life imprisonment in an honour killing case involving the brutal murder of a young man who had married a woman against her family's wishes. The incident took place about a year ago in Dantiwada taluka.
Delivering the verdict, the Additional District and Sessions Court of Deesa observed that honour killings pose a grave threat to society and strike at the very foundation of constitutional values. The court stressed that such crimes warrant the strictest punishment to deter similar acts in the future.
The case was heard in the Sixth Additional Sessions Court of Deesa. After examining the evidence and hearing arguments presented by government prosecutor Vipul B. Kansara, the court held all nine accused guilty of murder and related offences.
Presiding Judge Shilpaben Kanabar noted that killing a person and attempting to eliminate an entire family over a personal decision, such as a love marriage, amounts to a serious violation of constitutional rights. The court emphasised that taking the law into one’s own hands cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.
The deceased, Mahesh Kumar Sabaji Thakor, a resident of Godh village in Dantiwada taluka, had entered into a love marriage with a young woman. Enraged by the marriage, members of the woman’s family conspired to kill Mahesh Kumar.
According to the prosecution, the accused arrived at Mahesh Kumar's residence in a pickup vehicle and attacked him with knives, iron pipes, and sticks. Mahesh Kumar was brutally murdered on the spot. His parents, mother Suryaben and father Sabaji, were also seriously injured while trying to intervene. Following the incident, a case was registered at the Dantiwada police station.
The family of Mahesh Kumar Sabaji Thakor welcomed the court's decision, expressing relief that justice had been delivered.
