Nine Killed, Over 40 Injured In Separate Accidents In Uttar Pradesh
Six were charred to death inside a car on the Panipat-Khatima Highway in Muzaffarnagar. Three died after a bus fell into a ditch near Lucknow.
Published : November 9, 2026 at 12:46 PM IST
Muzaffarnagar/Lucknow: Nine people were killed and over 40 sustained injuries in two seperate accidents in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.
Six people were charred to death when the car they were travelling in caught fire following a collision with an electric pole in the Titawi area along the Panipat-Khatima Highway in Muzaffarnagar, police said.
Muzaffarnagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Suraj Kumar Rai said information about the accident was received at 5 am. The car was coming from Haryana's Hisar to Haridwar when it struck a divider, crossed over to the other side of the road, and hit an electricity pole before going up in flames, he added.
Locals tried to douse the fire, but it was so intense that they could not bring it under control and informed the police. Personnel from the local police station reached the spot, extinguished the fire, rescued the victims from the car and shifted them to the district hospital. However, doctors declared all six individuals dead.
The deceased have not yet been identified, and efforts are underway to establish their identities and inform their families, the officer said.
Fugana Circle Officer (CO) Narendra Yadav said efforts are being made to establish contact with the deceased's family in Hisar, and the cause of the accident is being investigated.
"Based on the car's registration number, the police have determined that the vehicle is registered with the Haryana transport department," he added.
अवगत कराना है कि आज दिनांक 09.11.2026 को समय 4.50 बजे थाना तितावी पुलिस को सूचना प्राप्त हुई कि पानीपत-खटीमा मार्ग पर जागाहेड़ी टोल से आगे फ्लाईओवर के ऊपर पानीपत की तरफ से आ रही एक ह्युंडई औरा कार डिवाइडर व बिजली के खंभे से टकरा कर दूसरी साइड जाकर पलट गई जिससे कार में आग लग गयी है। सूचना पर थाना तितावी पुलिस, फायर ब्रिगेड एवं FSL टीम द्वारा तत्काल मौके पर पहुंचकर आग को बुझाया गया तथा कार में सवार 06 लोग, जो आग लगने से जल गए थे, को बिना विलम्ब किए उपचार हेतु तत्काल अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया जहां पर चिकित्सकों द्वारा सभी 06 लोगों को मृत घोषित कर दिया गया है। पुलिस द्वारा मृतकों के परिजनों को सूचित करते हुए शवों के पंचायतनामा की कार्यवाही की जा रही है। वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक श्री सूरज कुमार राय द्वारा पुलिस बल के साथ मोर्चरी पहुंचकर घटना के सम्बन्ध में जानकारी की गयी तथा अधिनस्थों को आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए गए हैं। मौके पर कानून एवं शांति व्यवस्था की स्थिति सामान्य है। प्रकरण के संबंध में वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक श्री सूरज कुमार राय की बाईट-— MUZAFFARNAGAR POLICE (@muzafarnagarpol) November 9, 2026
Three Killed, 40 Injured on Lucknow-Agra Expressway
In the other incident, three people were killed and over 40 others were injured when a bus veered off the Lucknow-Agra Expressway and fell into a nearby ditch on the outskirts of Lucknow on Monday, police said.
The accident took place near the first toll plaza on the expressway between 6 am and 6.30 am. The bus was ferrying more than 60 passengers.
Local police, fire brigade personnel and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued all trapped passengers and took them to Lok Bandhu Hospital and King George's Medical University (KGMU). The seriously injured were taken to the KGMU trauma centre.
Chief Fire Officer Ankush Mittal said a fire tender from the Alambagh fire station, along with a rescue vehicle from Sarojini Nagar and a state-of-the-art Multi-Disaster Rescue Vehicle (MDRV) from Hazratganj, were sent to the spot for relief and rescue operations in coordination with the police.
Police said an investigation was underway to establish the exact cause of the accident and further legal proceedings were in progress.
Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak said three of the injured persons were declared dead in hospital [two at the Lok Bandhu Hospital and one at King George's Medical University (KGMU)]. About 31 injured passengers were admitted to the Lok Bandhu Hospital and 13 others to the KGMU Trauma Centre.
Pathak said arrangements have been made to ensure proper treatment for all the injured. "Our priority is to provide them with the best possible medical care and inform their families through the district administration," he added.
The deputy CM said the entire government machinery, including doctors and health department officials, was working to ensure the speedy recovery of the injured. He said an inquiry had been ordered to ascertain the reasons behind the accident.
Expressing concern over frequent accidents on the Agra Expressway, Pathak said the district administrations along the route and the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) have been directed to maintain strict vigilance and regularly caution motorists.
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