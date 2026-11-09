ETV Bharat / state

Nine Killed, Over 40 Injured In Separate Accidents In Uttar Pradesh

The charred remains of the vehicle along the Panipat-Khatima Highway in Muzaffarnagar. ( ETV Bharat )

Muzaffarnagar/Lucknow: Nine people were killed and over 40 sustained injuries in two seperate accidents in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

Six people were charred to death when the car they were travelling in caught fire following a collision with an electric pole in the Titawi area along the Panipat-Khatima Highway in Muzaffarnagar, police said.

Muzaffarnagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Suraj Kumar Rai said information about the accident was received at 5 am. The car was coming from Haryana's Hisar to Haridwar when it struck a divider, crossed over to the other side of the road, and hit an electricity pole before going up in flames, he added.

Locals tried to douse the fire, but it was so intense that they could not bring it under control and informed the police. Personnel from the local police station reached the spot, extinguished the fire, rescued the victims from the car and shifted them to the district hospital. However, doctors declared all six individuals dead.

The deceased have not yet been identified, and efforts are underway to establish their identities and inform their families, the officer said.

Fugana Circle Officer (CO) Narendra Yadav said efforts are being made to establish contact with the deceased's family in Hisar, and the cause of the accident is being investigated.

"Based on the car's registration number, the police have determined that the vehicle is registered with the Haryana transport department," he added.

Three Killed, 40 Injured on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

In the other incident, three people were killed and over 40 others were injured when a bus veered off the Lucknow-Agra Expressway and fell into a nearby ditch on the outskirts of Lucknow on Monday, police said.