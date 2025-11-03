ETV Bharat / state

Ten Killed As Speeding Dumper Rams Multiple Vehicles In Rajasthan

The accident occurred under the Harmara police station limits. According to eyewitnesses, normal traffic was plying on the road when the speeding dumper hit the car head-on. Following the collision, the dumper also hit two other cars and a pickup truck as per the eyewitnesses. Several bikes parked nearby were also crushed by the overturning dumper, they said.

Jaipur: At least ten people were killed after a speeding dumper truck rammed a car on Lohamandi Road in Rajasthan capital Jaipur on Monday.

Upon receiving information, police from the Harmara police station and relief teams arrived at the scene and began an operation to rescue the injured. With the help of local residents, the police rescued the trapped people and took them to the nearest hospital.

Jaipur Commissioner Sachin Mittal confirmed that ten people have died so far in the accident. Usha Sharma, a probationary IPS officer posted in Chaumun, said that the dumper hit several vehicles at the scene. The seriously injured are currently being taken to the Sawai Mansingh Hospital Trauma Center.

The accident caused a traffic jam on the road, prompting traffic police to divert traffic to an alternative route.

Initial investigations indicate that the dumper driver was drunk and lost control of the vehicle leading to the accident. The driver fled the scene after the accident and is being searched for by the police. The accident has sparked outrage among the locals, who have demanded a ban on heavy vehicle traffic in the area. Efforts are underway to remove the overturned dumper with the help of a crane. The identity of the deceased is underway.