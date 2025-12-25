ETV Bharat / state

4 Women Among 9 Killed As Govt Bus Collides Head-On With Two Cars On Tiruchi-Chennai Highway

Cuddalore: At least nine persons were killed and several others sustained injuries after a State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) bus travelling from Tiruchi to Chennai collided head-on with two cars near Ezhuthur in Cuddalore district on Wednesday night.

Seven people, including women and a child, who were traveling in the cars, died on the spot, while two others succumbed during treatment at the hospital, officials said.

As per police, the accident occurred on Chennai-Tiruchi National Highway when one of its front tyres of the SETC bus burst, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The bus first rammed into the central median, and then crossed over into the opposite carriageway, where it collided head-on with two cars coming from the opposite direction.

Receiving information, Thittakudi and Ramanatham police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospital.

The impact of the collision was so severe that both the cars were crushed and completely mangled under the bus. "Seven persons died on the spot. Two of the injured later succumbed to their injuries at the hospital, taking the death toll to nine. The deceased included four men, four women, and one child. Four other persons are in critical condition and are under treatment," said a senior police official.