ETV Bharat / state

Nine Human Samples Sent To NIV, Pune For Bird Flu Test

Nandurbar: Following the detection of a Bird Flu outbreak in the Navapur tehsil of the Nandurbar district in Maharashtra, the Health Department has taken precautionary measures.

A full-fledged team of 22 staff, including medical doctors, have been deployed to take preventive measures. As part of it, medical examinations are being conducted on employees of the affected poultry farms, as well as on personnel from the Animal Husbandry Department who participated in the culling operations of the affected poultry. Blood samples have been collected from nine people and have been sent to a laboratory in Pune for testing.

Samples sent for testing

"Health department has deployed a full team of 22 medical staff to inspect the poultry farms at Navapur after the outbreak of bird flu. 2 officers, 8 CHO and five health workers. They conducted a survey to check if any workers had also been afflicted with bird flu. They undertook preventive measures. We have been distributing Tamiflu tablets too," Dr Ravindra Sonawane, District Health Officer, Nandurbar, told ETV Bharat.

"We have been conducting tests of people working in the poultry farms and have sent 9 samples for further testing to ICMR-National Institute of Virology, Pune. This is also part of the preventive measures," added Sonawane.

This process is being implemented by the administration as a precautionary measure to prevent any potential human from getting infected.

Culling of poultry