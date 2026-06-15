ETV Bharat / state

Assam: 9 Held, Heroin Seized In Major Anti-Drug Crackdown In Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh: Dibrugarh Police arrested nine persons and seized heroin, cash and other valuables during a major anti-drug operation near Dibrugarh Town Railway Station, intensifying the district-wide crackdown against narcotics trafficking.

According to Dibrugarh Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nayan Moni Baruah, the raid was carried out based on intelligence gathered during a series of anti-drug operations conducted across the district over the past week.

"For the past week, under the supervision of the Senior Superintendent of Police, we have conducted raids against drugs at various locations in the district. Information gathered from these raids indicated that the source of the drugs was the Railway Colony in the 'Koyla Patti' area. Based on this, we conducted a surprise raid today," he said on Sunday.

DSP Baruah further said that the operation led to multiple arrests and recoveries from several locations. "During the operation, we arrested nine individuals and searched several houses. At the residence of a woman named Sujata Biswas, we seized approximately 79 grams of suspected heroin, Rs 4,92,000 in cash, some gold ornaments," he added.

Baruah said police are verifying the identity and employment details of those involved. "Only after verification will we know if the individual is a railway employee. If they are indeed a railway employee, we will write to the railway authorities and request that strict action be taken against them," he added.