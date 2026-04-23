Nine Held For Businessman's Abduction And Murder In Odisha's Berhampur
Police said the abduction and murder of the businessman was the fallout of a long-standing dispute within his family, reports Sameer Kumar Acharya.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 7:37 PM IST|
Updated : April 23, 2026 at 8:10 PM IST
Berhampur: Berhampur Police cracked a sensational kidnapping, ransom and murder case involving a 47-year-old real estate businessman with the arrest of nine persons from different locations within Odisha and outside the state.
The case pertains to abduction and murder of Sudhir Kumar Patra, a resident of Gopalpur area in Ganjam district. Police had recovered Patra's body from a forest. Addressing media, Ganjam SP Subhendu Patra said Patra was kidnapped on April 15 following which a case (no 213/26) was registered.
Patra said police suspected the role of family members and relatives in the case. "Police later discovered that the deceased's niece Nibedita was the mastermind behind his kidnapping," he said.
The investigation pointed towards a long-standing family dispute as the primary motive. The deceased had earlier been in a joint real estate business with his elder brother, late Monoj Kumar Patra. After Manoj's death in 2025, tensions escalated over property, business interests and personal allegations.
Patra said during investigation, police discovered that Nibedita frequently narrated her concerns to her boyfriend, Kalu Pradhan, from Gangpur. She spoke of her father’s early death and the financial troubles caused by Sudhir.
"Months ago, they discovered an ongoing property dispute where money was being divided between her uncle and others, further fueling their resentment. They believed that Sudhir had acquired a significant sum of money. Nibedita shared the information with her boyfriend Kalu, and her brother Tushar Patra. Together, they hatched a plan to extort a large amount of money from Sudhir. Kalu then contacted several accused from Surat, including one named Surya Pratap Singh alias Golu, and three others," the SP said.
He said between 6:40 pm and 6:45 pm on April 15, the accused abducted Sudhir in a car. However, the car developed a snag on the way.
After that, a new Hyundai Verna car arrived in which the accused took Sudhir to a place near Baliguda intersection, a short distance away from the main road. It was a remote spot that the accused had kept in reserve.
There, one of the accused Narayan Pradhan, against whom several cases are pending in Surat, Gujarat, and another accused, Ashish Mahapatra, bought alcohol and other food items. The accused, ate, drank, and beat up the victim.
The accused then made ransom calls which were received by Sudhir's wife and his brother. However, on April 16 morning, Sudhir succumbed to severe injuries.
The accused then picked up the body and dumped it at a spot on the road between Baliguda and Koraput. The accused fled towards Chhattisgarh, said the SP. On April 22, locals found Patra’s decomposed body near Rashipankal Bridge in Balipanka village under Sorada police limits. His family identified him by his clothes and bracelet. Police seized the body in the presence of a magistrate and sent it for postmortem to MKCG Medical College, Berhampur.
The nine accused arrested in the case are Nibedita (23), resident of Satyanarayanpur under Gopalpur police limits and presently residing at Flat No 101, KBR Udyam Apartment, Andhapasara Road, Berhampur; Tushar (19), of the same address; Kalu Charan Pradhan (28), son of Bhagaban Pradhan of Kaliaguda village under Gangapur police station, Ganjam; Jitun Polai (33), son of Panchanan Polai of Allapur village under Hinjilicut police station; Narayan Pradhan (28), alias Kamal, son of Late Susant Pradhan of Ramanda village under Buguda police station; Ashis Mahapatra (25), son of Rajendra Mahapatra of B Brahmapur village under Buguda police station; Subham Nayak (20), son of Late Sankarsan Nayak of Kharida village under Hinjilicut police station, presently staying in a rented house at Bainchabania, Shyamalei Nagar, Hinjilicut; Subham Gouda (20), alias Gedu, son of Balaram Gouda of Punarakhandi village under Hinjilicut police station; and Surya Pratap Singh (28), alias Golu/Lambu, son of Durga Prasad Singh, originally from Bankad Gram under Kamsthi police station in Uttar Pradesh and presently residing at Ghanasyam Nagar Society near Indralok Society, Surat, Gujarat.
Police have seized two vehicles used in the crime, 14 mobile phones and a country-made firearm from the accused.
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