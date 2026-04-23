ETV Bharat / state

Nine Held For Businessman's Abduction And Murder In Odisha's Berhampur

The accused being produced in front of media at a press conference addressed by Berhampur SP ( ETV Bharat )

Berhampur: Berhampur Police cracked a sensational kidnapping, ransom and murder case involving a 47-year-old real estate businessman with the arrest of nine persons from different locations within Odisha and outside the state.

The case pertains to abduction and murder of Sudhir Kumar Patra, a resident of Gopalpur area in Ganjam district. Police had recovered Patra's body from a forest. Addressing media, Ganjam SP Subhendu Patra said Patra was kidnapped on April 15 following which a case (no 213/26) was registered.

Patra said police suspected the role of family members and relatives in the case. "Police later discovered that the deceased's niece Nibedita was the mastermind behind his kidnapping," he said.

The investigation pointed towards a long-standing family dispute as the primary motive. The deceased had earlier been in a joint real estate business with his elder brother, late Monoj Kumar Patra. After Manoj's death in 2025, tensions escalated over property, business interests and personal allegations.

Patra said during investigation, police discovered that Nibedita frequently narrated her concerns to her boyfriend, Kalu Pradhan, from Gangpur. She spoke of her father’s early death and the financial troubles caused by Sudhir.

"Months ago, they discovered an ongoing property dispute where money was being divided between her uncle and others, further fueling their resentment. They believed that Sudhir had acquired a significant sum of money. Nibedita shared the information with her boyfriend Kalu, and her brother Tushar Patra. Together, they hatched a plan to extort a large amount of money from Sudhir. Kalu then contacted several accused from Surat, including one named Surya Pratap Singh alias Golu, and three others," the SP said.

He said between 6:40 pm and 6:45 pm on April 15, the accused abducted Sudhir in a car. However, the car developed a snag on the way.