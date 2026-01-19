Nine Hardcore Naxalites Surrender In Chhattisgarh's Gariaband
The Naxalites handed over three AK-47s, two SLRs and one .303 rifle to the police in the presence of IG Amresh Mishra.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 8:41 PM IST
Gariaband: Nine hardcore Maoists including six female cadres, surrendered before the police at Chhattisgarh's Gariaband on Monday.
The surrendered Naxalites handed over three AK-47s, two SLRs, and one .303 rifle to the police in the presence of Inspector General Amresh Mishra.
Police said, on Sunday, Gariaband SP Vedvrat Sirmourya, during his visit to Raja Dera village, met locals and told them that if active Naxalites surrendered, development work in the area would accelerate. Around 24 hours after the SP's visit to the village, the Naxalites arrived in Gariaband to lay down their arms and join the mainstream of society.
Police said, the surrendered Maoists would be extended assistance under the state government's Naxal rehabilitation policy. Speaking on the occasion, Mishra said, "We cannot declare Gariaband a Naxal-free district yet, but it is certain that the list of Naxalites active in Gariaband district has now shrunk significantly. The simultaneous surrender of nine Naxalites is a major success. This significant achievement comes ahead of Republic Day (January 26)."
The Naxalites who surrendered on the day were active in Gariaband where more than 20 Maoists, including two CC members, were killed in Bhalu Diggi and Raja Dera areas. The administration and police have been seeking locals' assistance to persuade the Naxalites to surrender. The families of two of the surrendered Maoists-Anju and Baldev had appealed them to lay down their arms.
Another female Naxalite, Usha, is active in the area, and the police are trying to secure her surrender.
Also Read