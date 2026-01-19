ETV Bharat / state

Nine Hardcore Naxalites Surrender In Chhattisgarh's Gariaband

Gariaband: Nine hardcore Maoists including six female cadres, surrendered before the police at Chhattisgarh's Gariaband on Monday.

The surrendered Naxalites handed over three AK-47s, two SLRs, and one .303 rifle to the police in the presence of Inspector General Amresh Mishra.

Police said, on Sunday, Gariaband SP Vedvrat Sirmourya, during his visit to Raja Dera village, met locals and told them that if active Naxalites surrendered, development work in the area would accelerate. Around 24 hours after the SP's visit to the village, the Naxalites arrived in Gariaband to lay down their arms and join the mainstream of society.