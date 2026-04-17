ETV Bharat / state

Nine From Kerala Die In Road Mishap In Tamil Nadu's Valparai

Pollachi: Nine persons from Kerala died after the van (Tempo Traveller) in which they were travelling fell into an 800-feet deep gorge at Pollachi in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu.

Police said the van, enroute to Pollachi from Athirapilly, crashed into a guardrail at the 13th bend in Valparai. The van was carrying students and teachers of Pang Palliparamba School in Malappuram district of Kerala. Some of the teachers on board the van were accompanied by their family members.

The deceased were identified as Ajitha (54), a native of Pulamanthol and the school's headmistress; Ramla (52); Suhara (43); Asha (41); Majeed (43); Sajitha (45); Shakeela (37), Rukhiya (39), all teachers and natives of Pang. This apart, the deceased include the driver of the van Naushad (39).