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Nine Fishermen From Chennai Missing At Sea Amid Cyclone Murasu

Representational Image ( ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Chennai: Nine fishermen who ventured into the sea from the Kasimedu fishing harbour here have gone missing after their mechanised boat lost contact amid rough weather conditions, local fishermen said on Wednesday.

The crew had set out for deep-sea fishing on October 29 in a vessel bearing the registration number TN 02 MM 2584, owned by a local fisherman identified as Selvalagan, said fellow fishermen from Kasimedu.

According to fisherman Sathish Kumar, communication with the boat was severed at 3 pm on November 3. He noted that the crew was instructed to return to shore due to the rough weather but could not make the journey, prompting them to drop anchor alongside another vessel. "Up until 3 pm yesterday, we had communication with them. They said they could not return and had dropped anchor," Kumar said.