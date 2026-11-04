Nine Fishermen From Chennai Missing At Sea Amid Cyclone Murasu
Following the disappearance, the fishing community submitted formal complaints to the Assistant Director of Fisheries, the Coast Guard, and state ministers, seeking immediate intervention.
By PTI
Published : November 4, 2026 at 11:37 AM IST
Chennai: Nine fishermen who ventured into the sea from the Kasimedu fishing harbour here have gone missing after their mechanised boat lost contact amid rough weather conditions, local fishermen said on Wednesday.
The crew had set out for deep-sea fishing on October 29 in a vessel bearing the registration number TN 02 MM 2584, owned by a local fisherman identified as Selvalagan, said fellow fishermen from Kasimedu.
According to fisherman Sathish Kumar, communication with the boat was severed at 3 pm on November 3. He noted that the crew was instructed to return to shore due to the rough weather but could not make the journey, prompting them to drop anchor alongside another vessel.
"Up until 3 pm yesterday, we had communication with them. They said they could not return and had dropped anchor," Kumar said.
"But this morning, Saravanan and Surya, the drivers of the nearby boat, informed us that the vessel was no longer at its anchored spot," he added. Following the disappearance, the fishing community submitted formal complaints to the Assistant Director of Fisheries, the Coast Guard, and state ministers, seeking immediate intervention.
"We have submitted letters to the Coast Guard and the state government, but we have not received any information yet," Kumar added. "The family members are highly distressed. We request the Tamil Nadu government to take immediate action and deploy Coast Guard ships and helicopters to rescue the nine men," added Kumar.
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