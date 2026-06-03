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Nine Detained For Assault On Doctors In Udaipur Private Hospital

IMA state president Dr Anand Gupta, who reached the spot during the scuffle, was also manhandled. The patient's family alleged medical negligence by the facility.

The hospital where the incidnet took place.
The hospital where the incidnet took place. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 3, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Udaipur: Nine people were detained on Wednesday for physically assaulting doctors at a private hospital in the Kumharon Ka Bhatta area of Rajasthan's Udaipur over alleged medical negligence.

Doctors staged a demonstration outside the collectorate protesting the incident and have demanded additional security measures for hospitals. CCTV footage of the incident has also gone viral.

Superintendent of Police Amrita Duhan said nine individuals have been detained following a complaint about the assault on doctors at a private hospital and an investigation is underway.

It has been learnt that Kuldeep Jain (50), a textile merchant from Koon in the Lasadiya region, was travelling to Udaipur on his motorcycle on Tuesday. He met with an accident near Kanod, in which he sustained fractures to both his arms. Passersby took him to the private hospital, where he underwent surgery in the afternoon.

Patient's family members during the scuffle.
Patient's family members during the scuffle. (ETV Bharat)

Family members allege he failed to regain consciousness following the surgery. His brother, Kamlesh, said Kuldeep was stable till reaching the hospital and admitted himself voluntarily. When his condition deteriorated after the surgery, a dispute broke out at 9 pm. Learning about it, personnel from three police stations rushed to the spot.

Dr Anand Gupta, state president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), who reached the spot, was also manhandled. "A large crowd barged into the operation theatre and physically assaulted the doctors. Dr Naveen Goyal was among those assaulted. I was subjected to abusive behaviour, my clothes were torn, and I was dragged along the road," he added.

He issued a warning that if the accused were not arrested promptly, the medical fraternity would be compelled to cease work. A strategy for further action regarding this matter was formulated during a meeting of doctors held at the RNT Medical College.

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TAGGED:

UDAIPUR SP
MEDICAL NEGLIGENCE
INDIAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION
RNT MEDICAL COLLEGE
DCOTORS ASSULTED IN UDAIPUR

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