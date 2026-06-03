ETV Bharat / state

Nine Detained For Assault On Doctors In Udaipur Private Hospital

Udaipur: Nine people were detained on Wednesday for physically assaulting doctors at a private hospital in the Kumharon Ka Bhatta area of Rajasthan's Udaipur over alleged medical negligence.

Doctors staged a demonstration outside the collectorate protesting the incident and have demanded additional security measures for hospitals. CCTV footage of the incident has also gone viral.

Superintendent of Police Amrita Duhan said nine individuals have been detained following a complaint about the assault on doctors at a private hospital and an investigation is underway.

It has been learnt that Kuldeep Jain (50), a textile merchant from Koon in the Lasadiya region, was travelling to Udaipur on his motorcycle on Tuesday. He met with an accident near Kanod, in which he sustained fractures to both his arms. Passersby took him to the private hospital, where he underwent surgery in the afternoon.