Nine Dead, Over 22 Injured As Bus Turns Turtle On Chintoor-Maredumilli Ghat In Andhra Pradesh

Chintoor: In a horrific accident, at least nine passengers died and more than 22 people sustained injuries after a private bus overturned in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district on Friday morning. The accident happened on the Chintoor–Maredumilli Ghat Road, when a bus carrying devotees from Chittoor district overturned near a sharp curve owing to heavy fog.

The bus, carrying 37 passengers, was heading to Bhadrachalam and Annavaram. After trip to the Sri Rama temple in Bhadrachalam around 4.30 AM, the bus lost control in heavy fog near a sharp curve, overturned and partially plunged into a valley.

Initially, officials reported 35 passengers, including two drivers, but police later said there were 37 on board. Six people escaped unhurt.

SP Amit Bardar said the bus overturned and was stuck, but did not fully fall into the gorge. The condition of four of the injured is stated to be critical.

Following the mishap, Chintoor police and fire personnel rushed to the spot for rescue operations. Meanwhile, traffic on the Chintoor–Maredumilli Ghat Road has come to a standstill.

ASR District Collector Dinesh Kumar said several injured were taken to Chintoor and Bhadrachalam hospitals. While the cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained, process of identification of victims is underway, police said.