Nine Dead, Over 22 Injured As Bus Turns Turtle On Chintoor-Maredumilli Ghat In Andhra Pradesh
At least nine people died, and over 22 were injured after a bus carrying devotees from Chittoor overturned near Chittoor-Maredumilli Ghat Road on Friday morning.
Published : December 12, 2025 at 9:47 AM IST
Chintoor: In a horrific accident, at least nine passengers died and more than 22 people sustained injuries after a private bus overturned in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district on Friday morning. The accident happened on the Chintoor–Maredumilli Ghat Road, when a bus carrying devotees from Chittoor district overturned near a sharp curve owing to heavy fog.
The bus, carrying 37 passengers, was heading to Bhadrachalam and Annavaram. After trip to the Sri Rama temple in Bhadrachalam around 4.30 AM, the bus lost control in heavy fog near a sharp curve, overturned and partially plunged into a valley.
Initially, officials reported 35 passengers, including two drivers, but police later said there were 37 on board. Six people escaped unhurt.
SP Amit Bardar said the bus overturned and was stuck, but did not fully fall into the gorge. The condition of four of the injured is stated to be critical.
Following the mishap, Chintoor police and fire personnel rushed to the spot for rescue operations. Meanwhile, traffic on the Chintoor–Maredumilli Ghat Road has come to a standstill.
ASR District Collector Dinesh Kumar said several injured were taken to Chintoor and Bhadrachalam hospitals. While the cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained, process of identification of victims is underway, police said.
Prime Minister, Chief Minister Express Grief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over loss of lives in the bus accident in Andhra Pradesh and said it is deeply distressing. He conveyed his deepest condolences to the affected people and their families at this difficult time and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured. As per PMO, Rs 2 lakh to the families of those who died in the accident and Rs 50,000 ex gratia to those injured will be given from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.
ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్లోని అల్లూరి సీతారామరాజు జిల్లాలో జరిగిన బస్సు ప్రమాదంలో ప్రాణనష్టం సంభవించడం చాలా బాధాకరం. ఈ క్లిష్ట సమయంలో బాధిత ప్రజలు మరియు వారి కుటుంబాలకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియజేస్తూ, గాయపడినవారు త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 12, 2025
ప్రమాదంలో మరణించిన వారి కుటుంబాలకు…
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu termed the incident "heartbreaking" and assured support to the affected families. He also directed the officials to provide the best possible medical care.
Minister Lokesh expressed sorrow, and directed officials to provide treatment for the injured, and promised government support for affected families.
Meanwhile, Home Minister Anita sought a detailed report and visited the site with Minister Sandhya Rani to oversee relief efforts. Authorities deployed ambulances and police vehicles for rescue.
