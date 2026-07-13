ETV Bharat / state

Missing Bengal Trawler Recovered With Nine Bodies; Six Fishermen Still Untraced

Rescue personnel search the submerged Joy Ma Kali trawler after recovering nine bodies from the Bay of Bengal. ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: Ten days after the fishing trawler Joy Ma Kali went missing in the Bay of Bengal, it was found submerged off the Kakdwip coast in West Bengal, with nine bodies recovered from inside. Six fishermen remain missing.

The Joy Ma Kali trawler had left the Shankarpur fishing harbour in East Midnapore district on July 2 with 19 fishermen on board for a deep-sea expedition to catch Hilsa fish.

While the crew remained in regular contact during the initial days, all communication with the vessel was lost after July 5, triggering concern among the families of those on board. Wives, children, parents and relatives gathered at the harbour every day, hoping for the safe return of their loved ones.

Following the loss of contact, a large-scale search operation was launched involving the Indian Coast Guard, the Indian Navy, the Forest Department, the Sundarbans Police, Gobardhanpur Coastal Police Station and several fishermen's organisations.

Despite rough weather, turbulent seas and the vast search area hampering rescue efforts, the operation continued without interruption.

Capsized Trawler Located Off Bakkhali Coast

The rescue operation was intensified on Saturday under the leadership of Sundarban Tiger Reserve Deputy Field Director Chitrak Bhattacharya. With assistance from Ramganga Range forest personnel, the Sundarbans Police, and local fishermen, the capsized trawler was located on Sunday afternoon near the Bagharchar area, close to the Chulkathi forest, about 35 kilometres off the Bakkhali coast in South 24 Parganas.

The damaged trawler was towed by another fishing vessel to Sitarampur jetty in Gobardhanpur, Patharpratima, where rescuers began searching its interior after nightfall. One fisherman's body was initially recovered from near the engine.

As powerful pumps removed water accumulated inside the vessel, more bodies were discovered one after another. Five bodies were recovered initially, followed by four more, taking the death toll to nine.