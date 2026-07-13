Missing Bengal Trawler Recovered With Nine Bodies; Six Fishermen Still Untraced
Ten days after it left for a deep-sea expedition to catch Hilsa fish, the trawler was found submerged off the Kakdwip coast in West Bengal.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 10:53 AM IST
Kolkata: Ten days after the fishing trawler Joy Ma Kali went missing in the Bay of Bengal, it was found submerged off the Kakdwip coast in West Bengal, with nine bodies recovered from inside. Six fishermen remain missing.
The Joy Ma Kali trawler had left the Shankarpur fishing harbour in East Midnapore district on July 2 with 19 fishermen on board for a deep-sea expedition to catch Hilsa fish.
While the crew remained in regular contact during the initial days, all communication with the vessel was lost after July 5, triggering concern among the families of those on board. Wives, children, parents and relatives gathered at the harbour every day, hoping for the safe return of their loved ones.
Following the loss of contact, a large-scale search operation was launched involving the Indian Coast Guard, the Indian Navy, the Forest Department, the Sundarbans Police, Gobardhanpur Coastal Police Station and several fishermen's organisations.
Despite rough weather, turbulent seas and the vast search area hampering rescue efforts, the operation continued without interruption.
Capsized Trawler Located Off Bakkhali Coast
The rescue operation was intensified on Saturday under the leadership of Sundarban Tiger Reserve Deputy Field Director Chitrak Bhattacharya. With assistance from Ramganga Range forest personnel, the Sundarbans Police, and local fishermen, the capsized trawler was located on Sunday afternoon near the Bagharchar area, close to the Chulkathi forest, about 35 kilometres off the Bakkhali coast in South 24 Parganas.
The damaged trawler was towed by another fishing vessel to Sitarampur jetty in Gobardhanpur, Patharpratima, where rescuers began searching its interior after nightfall. One fisherman's body was initially recovered from near the engine.
As powerful pumps removed water accumulated inside the vessel, more bodies were discovered one after another. Five bodies were recovered initially, followed by four more, taking the death toll to nine.
Search Continues For Six Missing Fishermen
Authorities fear more victims may still be trapped inside the trawler or in the surrounding waters. Every part of the vessel is being thoroughly searched, while a joint operation by the Coast Guard, Forest Department and Sundarbans Police continues to look for the six missing fishermen.
According to officials, the missing fishermen include three brothers from Uluda village in Odisha's Balasore district, Jairam Majhi, Rabindra Majhi and Jagannath Majhi. Other missing fishermen are from Shankarpur and nearby areas of East Midnapore. As news of the trawler's recovery spread, anxious relatives gathered at Shankarpur, Fraserganj and Sitarampur while authorities worked to identify the recovered bodies. Many families continue to wait in the hope that their loved ones may still be found.
The trawler's owners have also reached the site, while senior administrative officials are monitoring the rescue operation.
Government Assures Assistance to Families
Sundarbans Development Minister Dipankar Jana said that the police, the Forest Department, and other agencies were instructed to launch rescue operations immediately after the trawler went missing. He said the large volume of water inside the vessel had initially hampered rescue efforts, but more bodies were recovered after the water was pumped out.
The minister said the search for the missing fishermen would continue and assured that the West Bengal government would support the families of the deceased.
"The state government will stand by the families of the deceased fishermen, and financial assistance will be provided to the affected families," he said. He also appealed for compensation to be disbursed to the affected families at the earliest.
The tragedy has cast a pall of grief over Sitarampur jetty and once again highlighted the dangers and uncertainties faced by fishermen who venture into the sea in search of a livelihood.
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