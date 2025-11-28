ETV Bharat / state

Protest Against Air Pollution In Delhi: Court Grants Bail To Nine Accused

File photo of police and security personnel detaining a protestor during the protest against worsening air quality in the national capital ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Patiala House Court on Friday granted bail to nine accused arrested in connection with the India Gate protest against rise in air pollution in the national capital.

The court granted bail to the accused on a surety of Rs 20,000 each. During the hearing, the lawyer representing the accused stated that they did not have links to any banned organization and that the police allegations are 'misleading and false;. He stated that slogans raised against the government cannot be treated as grounds for detention.

According to the police, the accused has sprayed pepper spray on 10 police personnel while protesting against air pollution near India Gate. The police are investigating whether the accused have links to Naxalites as it is alleged they had raised slogans in support of the rebels.

They also raised slogans in support of Maoist commander Madvi Hidma, who was responsible for the killing of 76 CRPF personnel, police said.