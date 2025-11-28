Protest Against Air Pollution In Delhi: Court Grants Bail To Nine Accused
The accused's lawyer argued that they did not have any links to any banned organisation.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 8:21 PM IST
New Delhi: The Patiala House Court on Friday granted bail to nine accused arrested in connection with the India Gate protest against rise in air pollution in the national capital.
The court granted bail to the accused on a surety of Rs 20,000 each. During the hearing, the lawyer representing the accused stated that they did not have links to any banned organization and that the police allegations are 'misleading and false;. He stated that slogans raised against the government cannot be treated as grounds for detention.
According to the police, the accused has sprayed pepper spray on 10 police personnel while protesting against air pollution near India Gate. The police are investigating whether the accused have links to Naxalites as it is alleged they had raised slogans in support of the rebels.
They also raised slogans in support of Maoist commander Madvi Hidma, who was responsible for the killing of 76 CRPF personnel, police said.
According to Delhi Police, the accused had been supporting the Radical Student Union, a banned organization.
The Delhi Coordination Committee for Clean Air, in a statement had said the city's worsening air quality has become a "serious risk" to public health and alleged that authorities have failed to address the root causes of pollution.
It further alleged that air quality has remained in the "severe" category, while the government relies on "cosmetic measures" such as water sprinklers, cloud seeding and spraying near Air Quality Index (AQI) stations instead of finding long-term solutions to tackle the issue.
Earlier, on November 9, people had staged a similar protest at the same spot, demanding that the government implement policies to curb air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR).
Also Read
22 Arrested For Using 'Pepper Spray' On Delhi Police During Protest Against Rising Air Pollution