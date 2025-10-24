ETV Bharat / state

NIMS Performs Rare Treatment For Pulmonary Hypertension, First In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

A medical team led by NIMS cardiology department head Dr S Rama Kumari successfully performed a Pulmonary Artery Denervation procedure that involves destroying the sympathetic nerves on the pulmonary artery to treat pulmonary hypertension. The team members included Noosha, Umadevi, Ajeya Kashyap, Mounika, P. Vinaykumar, K. Bharat Reddy, Naresh Naidu, and P. Chandrakanth.

Pulmonary Hypertension is a condition where the blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs is higher than normal. This forces the heart to work harder to pump blood and can cause damage to the arteries that supply blood to the lungs. The condition can have a serious impact on the heart.

Some common symptoms of pulmonary hypertension include breathing difficulty, shortness of breath, fatigue, lethargy, chest pain, unconsciousness and clots in the legs. According to doctors if not identified and treated on time, this can be life-threatening.

Dr Rama Kumari said the pathologist, who was admitted to NIMS, was successfully treated with the latest Pulmonary Artery Denervation procedure. "In this procedure, hypertension is reduced by controlling the blood vessels in the lungs using a catheter. Thus, the blood supply has been improved," he explained.

Speaking on the occasion, NIMS director Dr Beerappa said the rare procedure has been successfully performed for the first time in the Telugu states.