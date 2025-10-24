ETV Bharat / state

NIMS Performs Rare Treatment For Pulmonary Hypertension, First In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

A team of doctors from NIMS's cardiology department performed Pulmonary Artery Denervation procedure on a pathologist suffering from pulmonary hypertension.

NIMS Performs Rare Treatment For Pulmonary Hypertension, First In Telugu States
NIMS (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 24, 2025 at 1:17 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old pathologist from Chennai underwent a rare procedure to treat pulmonary hypertension at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Thursday.

A medical team led by NIMS cardiology department head Dr S Rama Kumari successfully performed a Pulmonary Artery Denervation procedure that involves destroying the sympathetic nerves on the pulmonary artery to treat pulmonary hypertension. The team members included Noosha, Umadevi, Ajeya Kashyap, Mounika, P. Vinaykumar, K. Bharat Reddy, Naresh Naidu, and P. Chandrakanth.

NIMS Performs Rare Treatment For Pulmonary Hypertension, First In Telugu States
NIMS cardiology department team (ETV Bharat)

Pulmonary Hypertension is a condition where the blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs is higher than normal. This forces the heart to work harder to pump blood and can cause damage to the arteries that supply blood to the lungs. The condition can have a serious impact on the heart.

Some common symptoms of pulmonary hypertension include breathing difficulty, shortness of breath, fatigue, lethargy, chest pain, unconsciousness and clots in the legs. According to doctors if not identified and treated on time, this can be life-threatening.

Dr Rama Kumari said the pathologist, who was admitted to NIMS, was successfully treated with the latest Pulmonary Artery Denervation procedure. "In this procedure, hypertension is reduced by controlling the blood vessels in the lungs using a catheter. Thus, the blood supply has been improved," he explained.

Speaking on the occasion, NIMS director Dr Beerappa said the rare procedure has been successfully performed for the first time in the Telugu states.

Also Read

  1. Reasons Why Some Tumours Cannot Be Removed Without Advanced Techniques
  2. Taking Advice From AI For Your Heart? Proceed With Caution

TAGGED:

NIMS
PULMONARY HYPERTENSION
RARE PROCEDURE
NIMS PERFORMS RARE TREATMENT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Bihar Elections | Ground Report: Karpoori Gave Dignity To Samastipur Where Discontent Over Unemployment And Development Still Runs High

Bihar Elections 2025: Patna’s Bustling Marine Drive Offers Food For Thought On State’s Progress

Pakistan's Implosion And The Munir Moment: Religion, Army And Collapse Of Purpose | Analysis

Interview | 'Never Believed Naxalites Would Surender In Such Large Numbers': Former Chhattisgarh DGP

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.