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NIMS Neurosurgeon Becomes First Indian Selected For UCF ‘Scientist In Residence’ Programme

Hyderabad: A neurosurgeon from the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) has earned an international academic honour. He is the first Indian neurosurgeon to be selected for the prestigious ‘Scientist in Residence’ programme organised by the University of Central Florida (UCF) India Centre in the United States.

Dr Tirumal Erragunta, a native of Lachhapet in Dubbaka Municipality of Siddipet district, Telangana, is serving as an Additional Professor of Neurosurgery at NIMS. He is participating in the academic programme in the United States from August 9 to 16.

As part of the programme, Dr Tirumal will deliver a special lecture at the UCF College of Medicine on the concluding day. He will also interact with university professors, medical students and members of the Indian diaspora to discuss modern medical education, advanced approaches in neurosurgery, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare, and collaboration between Indian and American institutions.