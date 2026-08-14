NIMS Neurosurgeon Becomes First Indian Selected For UCF ‘Scientist In Residence’ Programme
As part of the programme, Dr Tirumal will deliver a special lecture at the UCF College of Medicine on the concluding day
Published : August 14, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: A neurosurgeon from the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) has earned an international academic honour. He is the first Indian neurosurgeon to be selected for the prestigious ‘Scientist in Residence’ programme organised by the University of Central Florida (UCF) India Centre in the United States.
Dr Tirumal Erragunta, a native of Lachhapet in Dubbaka Municipality of Siddipet district, Telangana, is serving as an Additional Professor of Neurosurgery at NIMS. He is participating in the academic programme in the United States from August 9 to 16.
As part of the programme, Dr Tirumal will deliver a special lecture at the UCF College of Medicine on the concluding day. He will also interact with university professors, medical students and members of the Indian diaspora to discuss modern medical education, advanced approaches in neurosurgery, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare, and collaboration between Indian and American institutions.
He will also attend the Indian Independence Day celebrations being organised by the UCF India Centre in Orlando on August 15 as a special guest.
Dr Tirumal has more than a decade of experience in neurosurgery and specialises in complex procedures, including biportal endoscopic spine surgery, endoscopic skull-base surgery, vascular neurosurgery, and neuro-oncology. He also has extensive experience in rare awake neurosurgical procedures, in which patients remain conscious during certain stages of surgery.
Apart from medicine, Dr Tirumal is interested in adventure sports and is a certified scuba diver capable of diving to a depth of 31 metres. He credited his parents, Sujatha and Prasad, and his wife, Dr Srilatala, for their support in his professional journey.
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