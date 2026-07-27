ETV Bharat / state

NIMS Introduces Advanced Neurosurgeries, Cuts Neurosurgery Procedure Time Significantly

Hyderabad: The Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) has introduced advanced neurosurgical procedures for patients suffering from Parkinson's disease, essential tremors, dystonia and certain bladder nerve disorders, significantly reducing the duration of complex surgeries while making them accessible at little or no cost.

Professor Dr Y Vamsi Krishna, Head of the Department of Neurosurgery, said the institute has streamlined Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) surgery, reducing the procedure time from the earlier five to six hours to just one to two hours. While the treatment costs several lakhs of rupees in private hospitals, it is being provided free of cost under the Aarogyasri scheme for eligible patients and at a nominal cost for others.

The doctors said that earlier, DBS surgery required patients to remain awake under local anaesthesia for several hours so that surgeons could monitor brain responses during the procedure. According to Dr Vamsi Krishna, the NIMS neurosurgery team, trained in London, now performs the surgery under general anaesthesia, eliminating pain and anxiety while ensuring greater comfort for patients.

The procedure is guided by advanced MRI and CT imaging, which digitally maps the targeted areas of the brain before surgery. This enables surgeons to precisely identify and treat the nerves responsible for movement disorders, reducing surgical time while improving accuracy.