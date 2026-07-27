NIMS Introduces Advanced Neurosurgeries, Cuts Neurosurgery Procedure Time Significantly
Dr Vamsi Krishna said the institute's focus is on delivering highly precise treatments in the shortest possible time.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 10:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) has introduced advanced neurosurgical procedures for patients suffering from Parkinson's disease, essential tremors, dystonia and certain bladder nerve disorders, significantly reducing the duration of complex surgeries while making them accessible at little or no cost.
Professor Dr Y Vamsi Krishna, Head of the Department of Neurosurgery, said the institute has streamlined Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) surgery, reducing the procedure time from the earlier five to six hours to just one to two hours. While the treatment costs several lakhs of rupees in private hospitals, it is being provided free of cost under the Aarogyasri scheme for eligible patients and at a nominal cost for others.
The doctors said that earlier, DBS surgery required patients to remain awake under local anaesthesia for several hours so that surgeons could monitor brain responses during the procedure. According to Dr Vamsi Krishna, the NIMS neurosurgery team, trained in London, now performs the surgery under general anaesthesia, eliminating pain and anxiety while ensuring greater comfort for patients.
The procedure is guided by advanced MRI and CT imaging, which digitally maps the targeted areas of the brain before surgery. This enables surgeons to precisely identify and treat the nerves responsible for movement disorders, reducing surgical time while improving accuracy.
Over the past two-and-a-half years, the neurosurgery department has successfully performed more than 200 DBS procedures for Parkinson's disease, essential tremors and dystonia, making NIMS one of the country's leading government medical institutions offering advanced functional neurosurgery.
Dr Vamsi Krishna said the institute's focus is on delivering highly precise treatments in the shortest possible time while ensuring that economically weaker patients receive quality care free of cost.
NIMS has also introduced new treatment options in functional neurosurgery. One of them is Radiofrequency Ablation, an MRI-guided procedure for patients with severe tremors that do not respond to medication. Unlike conventional treatment, which involves implanting a device to deliver electrical signals to the brain, the new technique identifies the dentato-rubro-thalamic (DRT) pathway and uses radiofrequency to target the nerve responsible for the tremors without requiring a permanent implant.
The institute has also launched Sacral Neuromodulation for patients with neurogenic bladder, a condition in which nerve dysfunction leads to involuntary urine leakage. The therapy works by regulating the affected nerves to restore bladder control and improve patients' quality of life.
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