ETV Bharat / state

NIMS Hyderabad Performs 1,000 Robotic Surgeries In Three Years

Hyderabad: The Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad has set a milestone among government hospitals by performing 1,000 robotic surgeries within three years of launching the service.

These treatments, costing lakhs of rupees in private and corporate hospitals, were provided free of cost to patients from economically weaker backgrounds.

The remarkable feat among government hospitals was achieved by the medical team under the leadership of NIMS director and head of the Urology Department, Dr Rahul Devaraj.

Removal of tumours in the prostate, bladder, kidneys, liver, pancreas, intestines, ovaries, and uterus, and other complex treatments were provided in these surgeries.

The highest number of 590 cancer-related surgeries were completed in the urology department, 248 in the surgical gastroenterology department, and 162 in the surgical oncology department, NIMS shared the data on Monday.