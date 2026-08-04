NIMS Hyderabad Performs 1,000 Robotic Surgeries In Three Years
Of them, about 590 cancer-related surgeries were conducted by the urology department, 248 by the surgical gastroenterology department, and 162 by the surgical oncology department.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 6:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad has set a milestone among government hospitals by performing 1,000 robotic surgeries within three years of launching the service.
These treatments, costing lakhs of rupees in private and corporate hospitals, were provided free of cost to patients from economically weaker backgrounds.
The remarkable feat among government hospitals was achieved by the medical team under the leadership of NIMS director and head of the Urology Department, Dr Rahul Devaraj.
Removal of tumours in the prostate, bladder, kidneys, liver, pancreas, intestines, ovaries, and uterus, and other complex treatments were provided in these surgeries.
The highest number of 590 cancer-related surgeries were completed in the urology department, 248 in the surgical gastroenterology department, and 162 in the surgical oncology department, NIMS shared the data on Monday.
Notably, more than 90% of the total surgeries were performed on poor patients for free. These treatments, which cost between Rs three and Rs 10 lakhs in corporate hospitals, were provided through the Arogyasri scheme and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
Dr Devaraj said the continuous efforts of the surgeons of the urology, surgical gastroenterology, surgical oncology departments, anaesthesia specialists, nursing and other support staff were instrumental in achieving this feat.
Telangana health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha and Dr Devaraj praised other members of the medical team for achieving this rare feat.
Expressing happiness on the occasion, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy congratulated Dr Devaraj, the medical team, nursing and other support staff for achieving this feat.
He said the government's resolve to make state-of-the-art medical services available to the common man in government hospitals has been fulfilled.
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