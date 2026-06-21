ETV Bharat / state

Nimbalkar To Decide Political Stand After Consulting Voters; Sena (UBT) Still Hopes He Stays

Pune/Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, among six dissidents, on Sunday said he will decide his political course only after consulting the people of his constituency, even as the Uddhav Thackeray-led party hopes he will not defect.

Nimbalkar on Sunday left for his constituency, Osmanabad (Dharashiv), from Pune, with heavy police bandobast deployed outside his residence in the Baner area. He was escorted to Dharashiv with 'Y-Plus' security.

Police have accorded ‘Y-Plus’ security cover to six ‘rebel’ Lok Sabha MPs of the Sena (UBT) in Maharashtra with immediate effect amid threats issued by a section of party leaders and workers over their alleged attempt to switch sides.

The Y-Plus category is a security detail of 11 personnel.

MPs Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar and Nimbalkar skipped the Sena (UBT) parliamentary party meeting in Delhi on June 17, fuelling speculation that they were on their way to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The Sena (UBT) has nine Lok Sabha members, and the rebel bloc needs at least six MPs -- two-thirds of the total strength -- to avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law. Speaking to mediapersons before leaving from Pune on Sunday, Nimbalkar said, "I will hold a meeting today at 4 pm with people and party office-bearers at Govardhanwadi in my constituency and clarify my political stand. After speaking with the people, I will clearly explain my future political direction."

"I will not comment on Uddhav Thackeray or Aditya Thackeray. Leaders from both parties are meeting me," the MP added. On Saturday, a special court acquitted former NCP minister Padamsinh Patil and seven others in the 2006 murder case of his father and Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar.