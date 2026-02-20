ETV Bharat / state

Nilgiris Postman Walks 15 km Daily For 25 Years To Deliver Mail In Tribal Villages, Set To Retire On February 25

Overcoming all these challenges, and without fearing for his life, postman Ravindran is performing the vital task of delivering mail and money orders to the people of the mountain villages, travelling 15 km every day through dense forests. Many of these villages are located within 4 km of each other. Therefore, he walks 4 km from one village to another and delivers 25-30 money orders every day.

Despite the rapid development of technology, people in some hill villages still live without even basic communication services. For people living in such areas, postal services remain a boon. However, delivering mail every day is not an easy task as there are bears, leopards and elephants on the way, and the postman has to cross slippery rocks, streams and waterfalls.

Coonoor: It is difficult to reach hill villages during the rainy season, but a postman in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district has been delivering mail to tribal people for the past 25 years, regardless of dangers, including crossing forests and hills and facing wild animals.

Ravindran, who lives in Kumaran Nagar in Coonoor, was appointed as a postman in the postal department in 1987. He has been working in the department for the past 30 years and is married with three daughters. Within a few years of joining service, he was transferred to the Parliyar post office, where he has been working for the past 25 years, overcoming hardships such as forests, hills and wildlife.

Postman Ravindran (ETV Bharat)

Speaking about his journey, Ravindran said he has been working as a postman at the Coonoor Parliyar post office and that tribal villagers of Kurumpady, Chinna Kurumpady, Chembakkarai, Kozhikkarai, Vadukan Thottam and Pudukkadu wait for the Rs 1,500 pension money that comes through money orders. He travels 15 km every day to deliver the money orders directly to their homes.

"The path I walk is full of threats. Amidst the dangers of the animals, I have to walk every day without disturbing them. Then I have to cross some rivers as well. It is very difficult to go to the hill villages during the rainy season," he said.

"But regardless of all that, I have been delivering letters for all these years. I am going to retire on February 25. I am very happy to have delivered letters to the tribal people for so many years. I wish a postman like me would come to this area again," he added.

The tribal people said that Ravindran has been the postman for the Parliyar area for the last 25 years. He has been delivering old-age pensions, voter ID cards, etc., to the homes of the tribal people. "He is not only service-oriented, but also kind in interacting with the people. His retirement has caused us concern. A good postman like Ravindran should be hired," they said.

