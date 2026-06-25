Nihang Sikhs Trying To Enter Uttarakhand From Paonta Sahib Stopped By Police On Border
Police said the Nihangs have been sent to the Paonta Sahib Gurudwara where Uttarakhand police officers are in a meeting with them.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 10:44 PM IST
Vikasnagar: A large number of Nihang Sikhs who attempted to enter Uttarakhand from Paonta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh via the Kulhal border were stopped by the Uttarakhand police on Thursday.
Police said the Nihangs have been sent to the Paonta Sahib Gurudwara where Uttarakhand police officers are in a meeting with them.
Vikasnagar Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh Kutiyal said talks are underway between police and administration officials at the Himachal border in Kulhal. Following the Nagarasu-Karnaprayag dispute, the Nihang Sikhs announced their march to Uttarakhand on Thursday. Police and ITBP personnel were deployed at Kulhal on the Uttarakhand-Himachal border since the evening of June 24. The Uttarakhand-Himachal border has since been transformed into a cantonment.
The current mobilisation has its roots in two separate incidents that unfolded during the ongoing Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage, although Uttarakhand Police have repeatedly stressed that they are unrelated.
The first took place on June 16 in Karnaprayag, Chamoli district, where an argument over vehicle parking allegedly escalated into a violent clash between Nihang pilgrims and local residents. Several people from both sides were injured, following which police arrested four Nihang Sikhs and sent them to judicial custody.
The arrests triggered strong protests from Sikh organisations across the country. Community leaders alleged that the Nihangs were produced before a court without their turbans, calling it a violation of Sikh religious traditions. They also questioned why no cross FIR had initially been registered against local residents.
उत्तराखंड कूच के लिए निकले निहंग सिख, पुलिस ने बैरिकेड़िंग लगाकर रोका, हिमाचल बॉर्डर पर हंगामा #Uttarakhand #nihangsikh #himachal @DehradunPolice @uttarakhandcops @pushkardhami pic.twitter.com/j5kMtIJX7R— ETVBharat Uttarakhand (@ETVBharatUK) June 25, 2026
Following representations by Sikh organisations, including the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, the Uttarakhand government ordered that the investigation be supervised by the Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police instead of Chamoli Police. It also directed the registration of a cross FIR and ordered a DIG-level inquiry into allegations regarding the treatment of the arrested Nihangs.
A few days later, another controversy erupted at Nagrasu Gurdwara Langar Sahib in Rudraprayag district. According to the gurdwara management committee, a dispute over food arrangements and administrative issues escalated after police arrived at the premises. The management alleged that a group of Nihang Sikhs damaged property before barricading themselves on the upper floors of the gurdwara.
The standoff lasted nearly three days, with Uttarakhand Police and ITBP personnel securing the area. Authorities chose negotiations instead of force, given the ongoing Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib pilgrimages. The impasse finally ended after senior Nihang leaders from Punjab persuaded the group to come down peacefully.
According to recent information, approximately 300 Nihang Sikhs have reached the Himachal border to march towards Uttarakhand. They have been stopped by the Uttarakhand police at the Kulhan border. The police are attempting to postpone the Nihang Sikhs' events through negotiations. However, the nihangs are adamant that those arrested by the police be released.
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