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Nihang Sikhs Trying To Enter Uttarakhand From Paonta Sahib Stopped By Police On Border

Vikasnagar: A large number of Nihang Sikhs who attempted to enter Uttarakhand from Paonta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh via the Kulhal border were stopped by the Uttarakhand police on Thursday.

Police said the Nihangs have been sent to the Paonta Sahib Gurudwara where Uttarakhand police officers are in a meeting with them.

Vikasnagar Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh Kutiyal said talks are underway between police and administration officials at the Himachal border in Kulhal. Following the Nagarasu-Karnaprayag dispute, the Nihang Sikhs announced their march to Uttarakhand on Thursday. Police and ITBP personnel were deployed at Kulhal on the Uttarakhand-Himachal border since the evening of June 24. The Uttarakhand-Himachal border has since been transformed into a cantonment.

The current mobilisation has its roots in two separate incidents that unfolded during the ongoing Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage, although Uttarakhand Police have repeatedly stressed that they are unrelated.

The first took place on June 16 in Karnaprayag, Chamoli district, where an argument over vehicle parking allegedly escalated into a violent clash between Nihang pilgrims and local residents. Several people from both sides were injured, following which police arrested four Nihang Sikhs and sent them to judicial custody.