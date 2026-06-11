ETV Bharat / state

Night Traffic On JK Highway To Be Curbed For Repair Works

Jammu: Night traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway will be suspended on several dates starting June 12 to facilitate repair and resurfacing works at various locations in J&K's Ramban district, officials said.

According to an official order, traffic movement between Nashri and Navyug tunnel will be completely suspended during the intervening nights of June 12-13, June 14-15 and June 16-17 from 10 pm to 5 am. Ramban district magistrate has granted permission in this regard to carry out the repair works ahead of the Amarnath yatra from July 3.

In view of the scheduled closure, no vehicle will be allowed to proceed from Udhampur towards Ramban, Banihal and Srinagar after 5 pm on the affected dates, the order said. Similarly, no vehicle will be permitted to move from Qazigund towards Banihal, Ramban, Udhampur and Jammu after 8 pm, it added.