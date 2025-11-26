ETV Bharat / state

Night Shifts For Women Workers To Hike In Ex-Gratia To Wild Animal Attack Victims: Uttarakhand Govt Announces 8 Key Decisions

Second, in the Prosecution Department, Uttarakhand, a total of 91 posts of Assistant Prosecution Officers have been created against 142 total posts in the Prosecution Cadre, from time to time after the formation of the state, with regard to the reorganization of the structure of the Prosecution Cadre, he said. For the purpose of effective prosecution in cases before the courts, while reorganizing the structure of the Prosecution Cadre, in the first phase, the Cabinet has approved the proposal to create a total of 46 additional posts of Assistant Prosecution Officers for the four districts of the state, namely Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar, respectively, added the CM.

The CM said that the cabinet has primarily approved the presentation of the complete accounts of the activities of the Uttarakhand Biodiversity Board, operating under the Department of Environment Conservation and Climate Change, for the financial year 2024-25 before the State Legislature.

In a statement after the cabinet meeting, CM Dhami said that a total of eight important matters related to various departments were decided in the Cabinet meeting.

The cabinet meeting was held at the Secretariat and was attended by cabinet ministers including Ganesh Joshi and Saurabh Bahuguna. Ministers Satpal Maharaj and Dhan Singh Rawat joined the meeting virtually. The cabinet observed a two-minute silence to pay tribute to Diwakar Bhatt, a senior activist and former cabinet minister who played a key role in the Uttarakhand statehood movement and passed away recently. The cabinet also remembered Bhatt's contributions to the state's formation and development.

Third, the Cabinet has approved the presentation of the annual financial report for the year 2022-23 of Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (UJVNL), operating under the Department of Energy and Alternative Energy, before the Legislative Assembly.

Fourth, a decision has been taken to review again the matter of making map approval mandatory in the authority area under the Housing Department (Section-2).

Fifth, conditional permission has been granted to women workers in shops and establishments of the state to work in night shifts (from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM), with adequate provisions for the safety of women workers. According to CM Dhami, it will provide more employment opportunities to women workers and empower them economically. Women workers can be employed in the night shift only if their prior written consent in this regard has been obtained. This will provide women workers with opportunities to work on par with male workers and also effectively implement gender equality.

Sixth, through the Uttarakhand Shop and Establishment (Employment Regulation and Conditions of Service) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, amendments are being made to Sections 1(2), 8, 9, and 19 of the Uttarakhand Shop and Establishment (Employment Regulation and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017, the CM said adding the amendments will not impose additional burden on small establishments, allowing them to conduct their economic activities smoothly, while workers in larger establishments will receive all benefits under the law.

“This will encourage investment, introduce flexibility in working hours in shops and establishments, and reduce administrative burden. In addition, this will increase the efficiency of shops and establishments and provide workers with more opportunities to work, resulting in an improvement in their economic condition”.

Seventh, with regard to the proposed Metro Neo project in Dehradun city, in the sequence of the resolution passed in Agenda Item No. 34/3 of the 34th Board Meeting convened and concluded by Uttarakhand Metro Rail, Urban Infrastructure and Building Construction Corporation, a proposal has been put forward to inform the Cabinet of the advice and suggestions given by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, on the proposal for the proposed Metro Neo project in Dehradun city, and to seek guidance.

The eighth decision is with regard to the promulgation of the Human-Wildlife Conflict Relief Distribution Fund (Amendment) Rules, 2025. Currently, ex gratia payments to those affected in cases of human-wildlife conflict are made in accordance with the provisions of the "Human-Wildlife Conflict Relief Distribution Fund Rules-2024." According to the provisions of the said rules, currently, in the event of human death, a provision exists to provide Rs 6.00 lakh to the dependents of the deceased. Considering the sensitivity of human death, in view of the periodic demands to increase this amount, in the decision taken in the 10th meeting of the Governing Body of the Tiger Conservation Foundation for C.T.R., an amendment has been made to sub-rule (1) of Rule-9 of the original rules to increase the rate of ex gratia in cases of human death in human-wildlife conflict incidents from Rs 6.00 lakh to Rs 10.00 lakh, and now, in the event of human death, an ex gratia of Rs 10.00 lakh per person will be given. In this regard, the Chief Minister has also announced an increase in the assistance amount provided for loss of life in wildlife attacks to Rs 10.00 lakh.