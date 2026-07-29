ETV Bharat / state

Night Movement Restricted Along Indo-Pak Border Till Nov 30: Jaisalmer Administration

Jaisalmer: The district administration in Rajasthan's border district of Jaisalmer has extended restrictions on night movement in areas along the India-Pakistan international border till November 30 to strengthen security and curb illegal activities, officials said on Tuesday.

According to an order issued by District Collector and Magistrate Anupama Jorwal, movement and roaming without prior permission will remain prohibited in the 5-km belt along the international border during night hours.

"The restriction will be in force daily from 6 pm to 7 am in the border area to prevent smuggling, infiltration and other anti-social activities," the order stated.

The extension has been issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, in view of concerns related to public safety, law and order, and national security, officials said.