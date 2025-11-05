Night Illuminations At Rabindra Sarobar Endangering Lives Of Birds, Environmental Activists Wary
Environmental activists say the night illuminations have become a threat to birds, disturbing their sleep and natural circadian rhythms.
Kolkata: Rabindra Sarobar, a vital green space in Kolkata, has been adorned with lights for beautification and safety. However, environmental activists say the night illuminations have become a threat to birds and impacting biodiversity.
The Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA), which is responsible for maintaining the lake, argued that the illuminations are aimed at ensuring safety and security.
Known for its scenic beauty, Rabindra Sarobar has water bodies and green zones spread across a vast area. People come here to enjoy nature and participate in community events. In the morning, people come here for physical fitness. Besides, there are several clubs that organise various kinds of games.
The lights are switched on in the evening and remains lit till late at night. Due to the intensity of the light, the chirping of birds can be heard till late night. Bird lovers say the artificial lighting has become a threat to the birds, disturbing their sleep and natural circadian rhythms with many changing their homes.
Sumita Banerjee, who is involved in the movement to protect the lake complained, "We appealed to the authorities to take the issue seriously. Why won't the lake be closed before evening? What is the need to turn on the lights at night? Just as we look after our own health, we have to protect the birds, nature and the biodiversity of the lake. The birds are getting impacted by the lights. They are losing their sleep, getting sick and changing their homes. The move has been taken only to keep the lake open till late evening for some people. This should be stopped."
Sudeep Ghosh, a bird lover said, "Anything artificial has an impact on birds. It is not clear as to why lights are kept on even after the lake is closed. This year, 106 species of birds have come to the lake, which is not a common thing. The avian life is getting disturbed by the lights. Earlier many birds used to come and settle on the island but now they are no longer seen."
An environmentalist and morning walker Samendramohan Ghosh said, "The level of light around the reservoir is low but there are many lights in different places of the lake along with the clubs and office buildings. Lights are more or less necessary but birds are being impacted. The authorities should pay attention to this issue and install automatic devices to reduce the intensity of the lights after a certain time."
According to KMDA sources, the public access to Rabindra Sarobar is closed every day at 8 pm during summer and 7 pm during winter. The lights along the banks of the reservoir are of low intensity and switched off automatically at night. The light poles are lit at different places across the lake and a few of those are switched off at night.
A KMDA official said, "Those who are talking about this problem can submit applications or proposals. If we close the gates in the evening, some visitors will get offended. Therefore, for the safety of the general public and for the sake of security at night, we have to keep the lights on."
