Night Illuminations At Rabindra Sarobar Endangering Lives Of Birds, Environmental Activists Wary

Kolkata: Rabindra Sarobar, a vital green space in Kolkata, has been adorned with lights for beautification and safety. However, environmental activists say the night illuminations have become a threat to birds and impacting biodiversity.

The Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA), which is responsible for maintaining the lake, argued that the illuminations are aimed at ensuring safety and security.

Known for its scenic beauty, Rabindra Sarobar has water bodies and green zones spread across a vast area. People come here to enjoy nature and participate in community events. In the morning, people come here for physical fitness. Besides, there are several clubs that organise various kinds of games.

The lights are switched on in the evening and remains lit till late at night. Due to the intensity of the light, the chirping of birds can be heard till late night. Bird lovers say the artificial lighting has become a threat to the birds, disturbing their sleep and natural circadian rhythms with many changing their homes.

Sumita Banerjee, who is involved in the movement to protect the lake complained, "We appealed to the authorities to take the issue seriously. Why won't the lake be closed before evening? What is the need to turn on the lights at night? Just as we look after our own health, we have to protect the birds, nature and the biodiversity of the lake. The birds are getting impacted by the lights. They are losing their sleep, getting sick and changing their homes. The move has been taken only to keep the lake open till late evening for some people. This should be stopped."