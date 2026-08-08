ETV Bharat / state

Nigerian Woman Detained With Drugs Worth Rs 1.5 Crore In Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam

Ratlam: A woman of Nigerian origin traveling on the Dehradun Express was apprehended in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam on Friday night with narcotics worth crores of rupees. The operation was carried out by the Narcotics wing of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

It is understood that Narcotics officials and the Railway Police had received information that a woman of Nigerian origin was traveling from New Delhi to Mumbai in the A1 coach of the Dehradun Express, carrying a large quantity of narcotics. When her trolley bag was inspected at Ratlam Railway Station, 2 kilograms of a crystal-like substance were found inside a concealed compartment. Upon testing, the substance was identified as the banned narcotic amphetamine.

GRP Station In-charge Sohanlal Patidar stated that the entire operation was conducted by the Narcotics Department. He said that further action following the investigation will also be taken by the Narcotics Department.