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Nigerian Woman Detained With Drugs Worth Rs 1.5 Crore In Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam

The woman on the Dehradun Express was detained by the Narcotics wing of DRI after the contraband was found from her trolley bag.

A policeman along with a sniffer dog outside Dehradun Express in Ratlam
A policeman along with a sniffer dog outside Dehradun Express in Ratlam (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 8, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Ratlam: A woman of Nigerian origin traveling on the Dehradun Express was apprehended in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam on Friday night with narcotics worth crores of rupees. The operation was carried out by the Narcotics wing of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

It is understood that Narcotics officials and the Railway Police had received information that a woman of Nigerian origin was traveling from New Delhi to Mumbai in the A1 coach of the Dehradun Express, carrying a large quantity of narcotics. When her trolley bag was inspected at Ratlam Railway Station, 2 kilograms of a crystal-like substance were found inside a concealed compartment. Upon testing, the substance was identified as the banned narcotic amphetamine.

GRP Station In-charge Sohanlal Patidar stated that the entire operation was conducted by the Narcotics Department. He said that further action following the investigation will also be taken by the Narcotics Department.

The detained Nigerian woman is being interrogated regarding the drug smuggling operation. Information is also being gathered about the source of the drugs and the intended recipients; these inquiries could lead to significant revelations.

Intelligence agencies have been receiving consistent reports regarding drug smuggling along the Delhi-Mumbai rail route. Smugglers are utilizing rail lines passing through the Mandsaur, Neemuch, and Pratapgarh regions for this purpose. Consequently, intelligence teams have stepped up their activities on this route and are conducting raids to apprehend drug smugglers.

Read More:

  1. Drugs, Smuggled Areca Nuts Worth Over Rs 14 Crore Seized In Mizoram
  2. Fake Medicines Worth Over Rs 5 Crore Seized From Factory In Uttarakhand's Dehradun

TAGGED:

DRUGS
DEHRADUN EXPRESS
MADHYA PRADESH LATEST

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