Nigerian Student Delivering Cocaine Doorstep In Hyderabad Deported

Hyderabad: A Nigerian national, who was allegedly carrying out doorstep delivery of cocaine through phone orders, has been repatriated from Delhi airport, DCP YVS Sudheendra, head of Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) Task Force, said.

Kelechi Victor (28), Victor came to India on a student visa in 2021 to pursue a BCA degree at Nobel College in Bengaluru. However, during the second year, he was involved in drug trafficking and began supplying cocaine to peddlers in Hyderabad and Bengaluru under the directions of a main handler based in Nigeria.

Officials said he was delivering 50 to 100 grams of cocaine at a time and was living a lavish lifestyle using the commission he received from the trade. His network came to light after the HNEW nabbed a peddler during a recent operation. His interrogation led investigators to Victor, who was tracked down and arrested at Banjara Hills by a team led by Inspector GS Daniel and SI C Venkataramulu.