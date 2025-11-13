Nigerian Student Delivering Cocaine Doorstep In Hyderabad Deported
HNEW Task Force head DCP YVS Sudheendra said 23 foreigners illegally residing in the country and involved in unlawful activities have been deported since 2022.
Published : November 13, 2025 at 4:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: A Nigerian national, who was allegedly carrying out doorstep delivery of cocaine through phone orders, has been repatriated from Delhi airport, DCP YVS Sudheendra, head of Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) Task Force, said.
Kelechi Victor (28), Victor came to India on a student visa in 2021 to pursue a BCA degree at Nobel College in Bengaluru. However, during the second year, he was involved in drug trafficking and began supplying cocaine to peddlers in Hyderabad and Bengaluru under the directions of a main handler based in Nigeria.
Officials said he was delivering 50 to 100 grams of cocaine at a time and was living a lavish lifestyle using the commission he received from the trade. His network came to light after the HNEW nabbed a peddler during a recent operation. His interrogation led investigators to Victor, who was tracked down and arrested at Banjara Hills by a team led by Inspector GS Daniel and SI C Venkataramulu.
Police found that Victor's student visa had expired, but he had managed to extend his passport validity until July 2028 a few days earlier. After confirming his illegal stay and involvement in drug smuggling, the authorities coordinated with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to deport him to Nigeria.
Sudheendra said, "About 23 foreign nationals illegally residing in the country and involved in unlawful activities have been deported under HNEW supervision since 2022. So far this year alone, 11 individuals have been sent back to their home countries."
Also Read