ETV Bharat / state

Nigerian National Staying 'Illegally' In India For Last 10 Years Nabbed By Rajasthan Police

Jhalawar: Ghatoli Police in Rajasthan on Thursday arrested a Nigerian national who was found living illegally in the national capital for the last 10 years without valid passport, visa or license.

According to police, suspicion grew on the Nigerian citizen, Stone Oyan, during investigation into a drug smuggling case. While examining a mobile number, police identified the suspect and traced him before sending him to a detention centre.

Jhalawar SP Amit Budania said that the Nigerian national had been living illegally in Delhi for the last 10 years. "Police across Jhalawar district are running a special campaign against drug smugglers. During this drive, Ghatoli police team found a suspicious mobile number in an NDPS case. Based on the information, a team reached Delhi for investigation. The number was found to belong to Stone Oyan," he said.

Further investigation revealed that Oyan's passport and visa had expired, but he had still been living illegally in Delhi for the last 10 years. He was subsequently arrested and brought to Jhalawar.