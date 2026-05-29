ETV Bharat / state

Nigerian National Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Smuggling Drugs From Delhi To Coimbatore

Chennai: A Special Court in Coimbatore has delivered a verdict, sentencing a young Nigerian national to 15 years in prison for smuggling banned narcotics from Delhi to Coimbatore.

In July 2021, officials from the Chennai Zonal Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) received intelligence inputs, indicating that narcotics were being smuggled from Delhi to Coimbatore via train.

Acting on this information, officials from the Chennai Zonal NCB were alerted and deployed to maintain strict surveillance at the Coimbatore Railway Station. Specifically, the officials conducted rigorous checks on train passengers.

During these checks, officials questioned a passenger, Ekwin Kingsley Ugochukwu, a Nigerian national arriving by train, on suspicion. Subsequently, they subjected his luggage to a thorough inspection. This inspection revealed that he was concealing approximately 2.235 kilograms of Amphetamine—a banned narcotic substance—hidden within eight separate parcels.