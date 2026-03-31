ETV Bharat / state

Nigerian National Held With Drugs Worth Rs 2 Crore In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police have arrested a Nigerian national and seized drugs worth around Rs 2 crore from his possession in Bengaluru, officials said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Samuel Ikkena, was apprehended by the Yelahanka Newtown police for allegedly selling narcotic substances after entering India on a business visa.

Police said around 2 kg of MDMA crystals, valued at approximately Rs 2 crore in the international market, were recovered from him. According to officials, Samuel, who came to India in 2012, initially traded clothes in Delhi and Mumbai. He later moved to Bengaluru in 2025 and started selling drugs on the pretext of selling clothes on Bannerghatta Road, police added.

A case has been registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Yelahanka Newtown police station. Police said further investigation is underway to trace the source of the drugs and identify others involved in the network.