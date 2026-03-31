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Nigerian National Held With Drugs Worth Rs 2 Crore In Bengaluru

Police seized 2 kg of MDMA crystals and arrested a Nigerian national allegedly involved in drug peddling in Bengaluru.

Nigerian National Held With Drugs Worth Rs 2 Crore In Bengaluru
Nigerian national held with drugs in Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 31, 2026 at 8:06 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Bengaluru: Karnataka Police have arrested a Nigerian national and seized drugs worth around Rs 2 crore from his possession in Bengaluru, officials said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Samuel Ikkena, was apprehended by the Yelahanka Newtown police for allegedly selling narcotic substances after entering India on a business visa.

Police said around 2 kg of MDMA crystals, valued at approximately Rs 2 crore in the international market, were recovered from him. According to officials, Samuel, who came to India in 2012, initially traded clothes in Delhi and Mumbai. He later moved to Bengaluru in 2025 and started selling drugs on the pretext of selling clothes on Bannerghatta Road, police added.

A case has been registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Yelahanka Newtown police station. Police said further investigation is underway to trace the source of the drugs and identify others involved in the network.

Earlier this month, two alleged interstate drug peddlers, including a woman, were arrested with narcotic substances worth Rs 11.50 crore in Bengaluru. The arrests were made following a raid conducted by the Narcotics Control Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in the Bagalur police station limits.

Police said 8,335 LSD strips, five kg of Hydro Ganja, 534 grams of Charas, two mobile phones and a two-wheeler were seized from their possession.

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TAGGED:

NIGERIAN NATIONAL ARRESTED
MDMA SEIZURE BENGALURU
NDPS ACT CASE
BANNERGHATTA ROAD DRUGS
BENGALURU DRUG BUST

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