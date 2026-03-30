ETV Bharat / state

Nigerian National Dies After Being Apprehended In West Delhi; Probe Underway

New Delhi: A 32-year-old Nigerian national died under mysterious circumstances after being apprehended by the Special Staff of West district during an operation "Kavach" in West Delhi, police said on Monday.

Delhi Police, in a statement, said that the incident took place on the evening of Sunday as part of an ongoing drive "Operation Kavach", aimed at intensified patrolling in busy areas and along major roads to check suspicious activities.

"The Special Staff was on routine patrol when they spotted a man riding a black scooter on the wrong side of the road near Rajouri Garden Metro station. Finding his movement suspicious, the team signalled him to stop for questioning," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar in the statement said.

However, instead of halting, the rider rammed his scooter into a police motorcycle and fell on the road. He then abandoned the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot, prompting the police team to chase and apprehend him after a brief pursuit, read the statement.

The suspect was subsequently taken to the Special Staff office located near Tagore Garden for further questioning. During initial interaction, the man did not cooperate with the police and complained of uneasiness, it read.

Sensing his deteriorating condition, the police team immediately shifted him to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital in Khyala for medical examination. However, doctors at the hospital declared him "brought dead", as per the medical reports.